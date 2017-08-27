Longhouse Council BSA to hold Sporting Clays Classic

The Longhouse Council, Boy Scouts of America is hosting a Sporting Clays Classic on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Vernon National Shooting Preserve in Vernon Center.

The event is open to the general public and monies raised from the event go directly to developing youth programs that promote positive development through mentoring and engaging youth in opportunities for individual growth and community connectedness. The Longhouse Council, BSA offers a scouting programs to over 4,000 youth in six counties, Onondaga, Oswego, St. Lawrence, Lewis, Cayuga and Jefferson.

Registration and a light lunch begins at noon, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Price of each ticket is $200 which includes 100 clay targets, refreshments, lunch (hotdogs and hamburgers), dinner (grilled steak and salmon), snacks, awards, raffles and a participation gift. Contests and a silent auction accompany the event.

For businesses wishing to help sponsor the event or to advertise their business, please contact the Longhouse Council, BSA. For those unable to attend the event, but wish to make a donation, please contact the Longhouse Council, BSA.

For more information or to register, please call Cheri Haskins, Director of Development at 315-463-0201.

