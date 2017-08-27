 

C-NS golfers win opener over Liverpool

Aug 27, 2017

The top boys golfers at Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool would start their seasons in the most appropriate manner, facing each other last Thursday afternoon at wind-swept Liverpool Golf and Country Club.

Despite the visiting team’s status, it was C-NS Blue who got the best of the match, pulling away to win 208-226 as Brendan Villnave was the only player on either side to break 40, leading the Northstars with a 38.

Spencer Baum had a 40 to pace Liverpool, but C-NS Blue’s Nick Bough matched that total, and got help from Justin Pellegrino, who had a 42, along with Andrew Brunozzi and Chase Hurley, who both had solid rounds of 44.

On the Warriors’ side, Brandon Exner managed a 44, closely followed by Dylan Husted, who finished at 46. Lukas McIlroy gained a 47 and Sam Sgroi earned a 49.

Meanwhile, the C-NS Green side had a tough opening assignment at Woodcrest, where it lost, 197-237, to Fayetteville-Manlius.

Pat Cuddy shot a 44 to pace the Northstars, with Liam Mussi managing a 45. Steve Filapello had a 48, with Brian Pellegrino and Cullen Scott both shooting 50. F-M had the five lowest individual rounds, led by Adam Butch, who blazed to a 35, and Cal Isley, who had a 38.

Then, at Northern Pines on Friday, C-NS Blue and C-NS Green met each other, with Blue prevailing 181-221. Everyone on the top squad was in good form as Justin Pellegrino shot a 34, just ahead of Villnave’s 35 and Brunozzi’s 36. Hurley and Ryan Sisco had matching rounds of 38.

Though unable to keep up with Blue’s sizzling pace, C-NS Green did have some strong rounds, too as Brian Pellegrino put up a 39. Cuddy shot a 44, beating out Austin Alberici and Dawson Pitoniak both of whom finished at 45. Brody Kennedy added a 48.

Liverpool went on the road Friday and lost, 198-214, to West Genesee. Baum’s 40 at Westvale tied the Wildcats’ Jimmy LaValle and Joe Artini for second, but they all trailed WG’s Nick Bove, who had a 36.

Tyler Leatherwood had a solid 41 as Exner and Sgroi both posted 44, with Jacob Fahey adding a 45. Husted had a 50, ahead of McIlroy (53) and Brodie Powers )52).

