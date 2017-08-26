From the State Senate: Invitation to my 13th annual Senior Fair

By State Sen. John A. DeFrancisco

50th District

My annual Senior Fair is just a few weeks away, so please mark your calendars!

This free event for Central New York senior citizens, and their caregivers, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the Horticulture Building at the New York State Fairgrounds.

During this event, senior citizens will have the opportunity to speak directly with state and local representatives and service providers about various issues including healthcare, long-term care, transportation, recreation, housing, and the like.

In addition, health professionals will provide free screenings concerning blood pressure, hearing and more. Seniors may also enjoy some light refreshments, live musical entertainment and fun door prizes.

I hope to see you at my 13th annual Senior Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at the State Fairgrounds. For more information, please feel free to call my district office at (315) 428-7632 or visit defrancisco@nysenate.gov.

