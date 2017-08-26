Baldwinsville Police Department announces recent arrests

Baldwinsville Police Department

Aug. 8

On Aug. 8, Jaxson A. Loomis, 18, of 13 Ronway Drive, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Cameron D. Burns, age 18, of 7 Artillery Lane, Baldwinsville, was also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Both arrests resulted when drug involvement was detected after a traffic stop on Syracuse Street for driving with inadequate lights. Both were released on appearance tickets to appear in court on Sept. 13.

On Aug. 8, Adam W. Berthod, 33, of 1718 County Route 37, West Monroe, was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator and operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device regarding a bench warrant issued by the Village of Baldwinsville Court on Apr. 27.

He was located by the New York State Police in Hastings on an unrelated incident, turned over to the Village of Baldwinsville Police, arraigned in front of Judge Mantione in the Town of Lysander Court, and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center on a bail of $500 cash or bond. He is scheduled to reappear in the Village of Baldwinsville Court on Aug. 9.

Aug. 9

On Aug. 9, a 17-year-old male transient was arrested and charged with two counts of petit larceny and two counts of fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Nathan K. Lonsdale, 19, transient, was also arrested and charged with two counts of fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Both arrests resulted after an investigation into stolen merchandise from the Redemption Center – Baldwinsville at 53 Salina St. on Aug. 6 and 7. Both turned themselves in and were released on appearance tickets to appear in court on Sept. 13.

Aug. 12

On Aug. 12, Hailie J. Ziparo, 21, of 412 County Route 10, Pennellville, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 percent, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .18 percent, refused field breath test, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlawful possession of marijuana and failed to keep right when alcohol involvement was detected after a traffic stop on Smokey Hollow Road for driving on the left side of the center line. Computer checks revealed her license revoked due to a previous alcohol related offense. She was released on her own recognizance to appear in court on Sept. 13.

