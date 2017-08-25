Michele Kelly

Mickey Kelly passed away on Aug. 23, 2017, peacefully in her long-time home in Syracuse. Mickey was born to her parents, Sheila and John Edward Kelly, Jr., on Dec. 13, 1962, the third of seven children. She graduated from Skaneateles High School in 1980 and attended Cayuga County Community College, Maria Regina College, and the University of New Hampshire.

In high school, Mickey was an avid tennis player, who was the captain of the Skaneateles High School team her senior year. She showed brilliance as an artist, and left behind artwork that her family still cherishes. She also wrote a sports reporting column for the Skaneateles Press under the pseudonym “Scoop Lindsey” penning a number of articles about local sports teams.

Her mother Sheila and her brother John predeceased her. She is survived by her father, her three brothers Chris (Lynn), AJ (Cynthia) and Terry (Leigh), and two sisters, Jen and Maggie (Scott), her nieces and nephews, Paige (Blake), Connor, Shannon, Jessica, Sarah, and John, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, caretakers, and neighbors.

Mickey overcame many obstacles in her life, with the help of many close friends, relatives, aids and supporters. The family wants to thank all of those people who befriended Mickey through the years, especially those who brought so much joy into her life in her later years. The countless hours of attention, the little details of assistance, and the selfless acts of the many who came to her home gave fullness and purpose to her life. She was blessed with much kindness – of which the family can never express sufficient gratitude.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church Skaneateles. There will be no visitation, but a reception in Mickey’s honor will be held immediately after the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Mickey’s name be made to St. Mary’s of the Lake Church Skaneateles, NY, or to Self-Direct, Inc., 80 Smokey Hollow Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027, or to the New York State Brain Injury Association.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

