Area Police Blotters: Weeks of July 20 to Aug. 14

DeWitt

Alicia Bouthillier, 33, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 14 on a bench warrant for petit larceny.

Brian Stafford, 43, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with assault in the second degree, resisting arrest, obstruction of a government administration and harassment in the second degree.

Jaclyn Haggerty, 31, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with petit larceny and conspiracy.

Kyle Knight, 48, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with petit larceny and conspiracy.

Melba Carrasquillo, 34, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with petit larceny.

Michael Campbell, 50, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with petit larceny.

Eddie Massard, 54, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 9 on an arrest warrant for petit larceny.

Christopher Lonas, 32, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with a DWI, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, a lane violation and no turn signal.

Martiza Davila, 37, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 9 on an arrest warrant for criminal possession of stolen property.

Dominique Howard, 35, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with petit larceny.

Joshua King, 27, of Rochester, was arrested Aug. 7 on a bench warrant for petit larceny and conspiracy.

Richard Leonard, 48, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, a DWI, an aggravated DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree,unlicensed operation, a lights violation, a lane violation and no passing.

Jesus Pinet, 42, of East Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with a DWI, no lights, speeding, failure to keep right, unsafe lane change, refusal of a breath test and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Arthurdale McCutcheon, 28, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with petit larceny.

Johnathan Stackhouse, 21, of Jamesville, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with assault, menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment.

Jurina Sams, 30, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with petit larceny.

Ariana Payne, 22, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with petit larceny.

Zidon Mealy, 18, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Troy White, 60, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with petit larceny.

Reyna Brooks, 26, of DeWitt, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment.

Kevin Singleton-Lee, 26, of Utica, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property, aggravated unlicensed operation, suspended registration, no insurance and switched plates.

Zachery Zapatero, 18, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with petit larceny.

Richard Figueroa, 49, of Solvay, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and no plate lamp.

Erin Culhane, 37, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with criminal trespassing, criminal possession of stolen property and false personation.

Michael Kelly, 38, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with criminal trespassing, petit larceny and false personation.

Todd Orr, 33, of Mattydale, was arrested Aug. 1 on a bench warrant for grand larceny in the third degree.

Leah Bedoar, 32, of Syracuse, was arrested July 31 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, obstruction of a governmental administration and disorderly conduct.

Troy White, 60, of DeWitt, was arrested July 29 and charged with petit larceny.

Laqueshia Thomas, 31, of Syracuse, was arrested July 28 on an arrest warrant for petit larceny.

SaFee Gray, of Syracuse, was arrested July 28 on an arrest warrant for grand larceny in the third degree.

Hugo Ortiz-Robies, 44, of East Syracuse, was arrested July 28 and charged with false personation, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, no insurance and an inadequate plate lamp.

Jesmin Ramiz, 22, of Syracuse, was arrested July 28 and charged with petit larceny.

Ryan Silva, 32, of East Syracuse, was arrested July 27 and charged with criminal contempt, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Kelly Green, 38, of Syracuse, was arrested July 27 and charged with petit larceny.

Joseph Oettinger, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested July 26 on an arrest warrant for criminal trespassing.

Kenari Flowers, 23, of Syracuse, was arrested July 25 on an arrest warrant for criminal mischief.

Matthew Chase, 46, of Hastings, NY, was arrested July 25 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and DWAI drugs.

Matthew Straughter, 25, of Syracuse, was arrested July 20 and charged with criminal mischief in the third degree.

Jacob Dupra, 18, of Kirkville, was arrested July 20 and charged with criminal mischief in the third degree.

