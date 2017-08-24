 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

What’s on PAC-B? Aug. 26 – Sept. 1

Aug 24, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, News

What’s on PAC-B? Aug. 26 – Sept. 1

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Spectrum and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Aug. 26

  • 9:00 AM Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/30/16)
  • 11:00AM Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. Henninger (9/20/16)
  • 12:00PM Lysander Town Board Meeting (8-17-17)
  • 12:45PM CMS & You August 2017
  • 1:15 PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007)
  • 2:30 PM Board of Education (8/14/2017)
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/30/16)
  • 8:00 PM Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. Henninger (9/20/16)
  • 9:00 PM Lysander Town Board Meeting (8-17-17)
  • 9:45PM CMS & You August 2017
  • 10:15PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007)
  • 11:10PM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w C. Zambito (2010)

Sunday, Aug. 27

  • 9:00 AM Lysander Town Board Meeting (8-17-17)
  • 9:45 AM CMS & You August 2017
  • 10:15AM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007)
  • 11:10AM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w C. Zambito (2010)
  • 12:00PM Board of Education (8/14/2017)
  • 2:25 PM B’Ville Gets the Gate (2003)
  • 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church
  • 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Lysander Town Board Meeting (8-17-17)
  • 6:45 PM CMS & You August 2017
  • 7:15 PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” B. Aitken (2007)
  • 8:10 PM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w C. Zambito (2010)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/30/16)
  • 11:00PM Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. Henninger (9/20/16)

Monday, Aug. 28

  • 9:00 AM Board of Education (8/14/2017)
  • 11:25AM B’Ville Gets the Gate (2003)
  • 12:00PM Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/30/16)
  • 2:00 PM Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. Henninger (9/20/16)
  • 3:00 PM Lysander Town Board Meeting (8-17-17)
  • 3:45 PM CMS & You August 2017
  • 4:15 PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007)
  • 5:10 PM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w C. Zambito (2010)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/30/16)
  • 8:00 PM Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. Henninger (9/20/16)
  • 9:00 PM Board of Education (8/14/2017)
  • 11:25PM B’Ville Gets the Gate (2003)

Tuesday, Aug. 29

  • 9:00 AM Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/29/2012)
  • 10:46AM Boys’ Volleyball vs. Roc. McQuaid (10/10/14)
  • 12:00 PM B’ville Com. Band @ FUMC (7/26/2017)
  • 1:05 PM Syr. Nats. Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)
  • 2:05 PM LongBranch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)
  • 3:00 PM Making of a Marching Band (2009)
  • 4:10 PM Jazzeray Cabaret  – Ray Middle School (2013)
  • 5:20 PM Elden Spring 4 & 5 Grade Concert (2015)
  • 6:00 PM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2012)
  • 6:30 PM Seneca River Days (2015)
  • 8:30 PM Flowers of Campobello (2016)
  • 9:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Steve Darcangelo (2016)
  • 10:00 PM Old Stories & Facts from B’ville w Bob Bitz (2014)
  • 10:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Liz & Jerry Elliot (2015)
  • 11:30 PM Jean Disinger: Navy WWII Wave (2004)

Wednesday, Aug. 30

  • 9:00 AM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2012)
  • 9:30 AM Seneca River Days (2015)
  • 11:30 AM Flowers of Campobello (2016)
  • 12:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Steve Darcangelo (2016)
  • 1:00 PM Old Stories & Facts from B’ville Bob Bitz (2014)
  • 1:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Liz & Jerry Elliot (2015)
  • 2:30 PM Jean Disinger: Navy WWII Wave (2004)
  • 3:00 PM Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/29/2012)
  • 4:46 PM Boys’ Volleyball vs. Roc. McQuaid (10/10/14)
  • 6:00 PM B’ville Com. Band @ FUMC (7/26/2017)
  • 7:05 PM Syr. Nats. Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)
  • 8:05 PM LongBranch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)
  • 9:00 PM Making of a Marching Band (2009)
  • 10:10 PM Jazzeray Cabaret  – Ray Middle School (2013)
  • 11:20 PM Elden Spring 4 & 5 Grade Concert (2015)

Thursday, Aug. 31 

  • 9:00 AM Making of a Marching Band (2009)
  • 10:10 AM Jazzeray Cabaret  – Ray Middle School (2013)
  • 11:20 AM Elden Spring 4 & 5 Grade Concert (2015)
  • 12:00 PM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2012)
  • 12:30 PM Seneca River Days (2015)
  • 2:30 PM Flowers of Campobello (2016)
  • 3:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Steve Darcangelo (2016)
  • 4:00 PM Old Stories & Facts from B’ville w Bob Bitz (2014)
  • 4:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Liz & Jerry Elliot (2015)
  • 5:30 PM Jean Disinger: Navy WWII Wave (2004)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/29/2012)
  • 7:46 PM Boys’ Volleyball vs. Roc. McQuaid (10/10/14)
  • 9:00 PM B’ville Com. Band @ FUMC (7/26/2017)
  • 10:05 PM Syr. Nats. Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)
  • 11:05 PM LongBranch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)

Friday, Sept. 1

  • 9:00 AM B’ville Com. Band @ FUMC (7/26/2017)
  • 10:05 AM Syr. Nats. Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)
  • 11:05 AM LongBranch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)
  •  12:00 PM Making of a Marching Band (2009)
  • 1:10 PM Jazzeray Cabaret  – Ray Middle School (2013)
  • 2:20 PM Elden Spring 4 & 5 Grade Concert (2015)
  • 3:00 PM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2012)
  • 3:30 PM Seneca River Days (2015)
  • 5:30 PM Flowers of Campobello (2016)
  • 6:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Steve Darcangelo (2016)
  • 7:00 PM Old Stories & Facts from B’ville w Bob Bitz (2014)
  • 7:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Liz & Jerry Elliot (2015)
  • 8:30 PM Jean Disinger: Navy WWII Wave (2004)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/29/2012)
  • 10:46PM Boys’ Volleyball vs. Roc. McQuaid (10/10/14)

Comment on this Story

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime DeWitt election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill