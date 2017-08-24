What’s on PAC-B? Aug. 26 – Sept. 1

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Spectrum and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Aug. 26

9:00 AM Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/30/16)

11:00AM Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. Henninger (9/20/16)

12:00PM Lysander Town Board Meeting (8-17-17)

12:45PM CMS & You August 2017

1:15 PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007)

2:30 PM Board of Education (8/14/2017)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/30/16)

8:00 PM Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. Henninger (9/20/16)

9:00 PM Lysander Town Board Meeting (8-17-17)

9:45PM CMS & You August 2017

10:15PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007)

11:10PM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w C. Zambito (2010)

Sunday, Aug. 27

9:00 AM Lysander Town Board Meeting (8-17-17)

9:45 AM CMS & You August 2017

10:15AM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007)

11:10AM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w C. Zambito (2010)

12:00PM Board of Education (8/14/2017)

2:25 PM B’Ville Gets the Gate (2003)

3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church

4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Lysander Town Board Meeting (8-17-17)

6:45 PM CMS & You August 2017

7:15 PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” B. Aitken (2007)

8:10 PM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w C. Zambito (2010)

9:00 PM Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/30/16)

11:00PM Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. Henninger (9/20/16)

Monday, Aug. 28

9:00 AM Board of Education (8/14/2017)

11:25AM B’Ville Gets the Gate (2003)

12:00PM Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/30/16)

2:00 PM Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. Henninger (9/20/16)

3:00 PM Lysander Town Board Meeting (8-17-17)

3:45 PM CMS & You August 2017

4:15 PM Friends of BPL: “If Stones Could Talk” Barbara Aitken (2007)

5:10 PM Charlie’s Vegetable Garden w C. Zambito (2010)

6:00 PM Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/30/16)

8:00 PM Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. Henninger (9/20/16)

9:00 PM Board of Education (8/14/2017)

11:25PM B’Ville Gets the Gate (2003)

Tuesday, Aug. 29

9:00 AM Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/29/2012)

10:46AM Boys’ Volleyball vs. Roc. McQuaid (10/10/14)

12:00 PM B’ville Com. Band @ FUMC (7/26/2017)

1:05 PM Syr. Nats. Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)

2:05 PM LongBranch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)

3:00 PM Making of a Marching Band (2009)

4:10 PM Jazzeray Cabaret – Ray Middle School (2013)

5:20 PM Elden Spring 4 & 5 Grade Concert (2015)

6:00 PM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2012)

6:30 PM Seneca River Days (2015)

8:30 PM Flowers of Campobello (2016)

9:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Steve Darcangelo (2016)

10:00 PM Old Stories & Facts from B’ville w Bob Bitz (2014)

10:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Liz & Jerry Elliot (2015)

11:30 PM Jean Disinger: Navy WWII Wave (2004)

Wednesday, Aug. 30

9:00 AM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2012)

9:30 AM Seneca River Days (2015)

11:30 AM Flowers of Campobello (2016)

12:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Steve Darcangelo (2016)

1:00 PM Old Stories & Facts from B’ville Bob Bitz (2014)

1:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Liz & Jerry Elliot (2015)

2:30 PM Jean Disinger: Navy WWII Wave (2004)

3:00 PM Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/29/2012)

4:46 PM Boys’ Volleyball vs. Roc. McQuaid (10/10/14)

6:00 PM B’ville Com. Band @ FUMC (7/26/2017)

7:05 PM Syr. Nats. Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)

8:05 PM LongBranch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)

9:00 PM Making of a Marching Band (2009)

10:10 PM Jazzeray Cabaret – Ray Middle School (2013)

11:20 PM Elden Spring 4 & 5 Grade Concert (2015)

Thursday, Aug. 31

9:00 AM Making of a Marching Band (2009)

10:10 AM Jazzeray Cabaret – Ray Middle School (2013)

11:20 AM Elden Spring 4 & 5 Grade Concert (2015)

12:00 PM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2012)

12:30 PM Seneca River Days (2015)

2:30 PM Flowers of Campobello (2016)

3:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Steve Darcangelo (2016)

4:00 PM Old Stories & Facts from B’ville w Bob Bitz (2014)

4:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Liz & Jerry Elliot (2015)

5:30 PM Jean Disinger: Navy WWII Wave (2004)

6:00 PM Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/29/2012)

7:46 PM Boys’ Volleyball vs. Roc. McQuaid (10/10/14)

9:00 PM B’ville Com. Band @ FUMC (7/26/2017)

10:05 PM Syr. Nats. Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)

11:05 PM LongBranch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)

Friday, Sept. 1

9:00 AM B’ville Com. Band @ FUMC (7/26/2017)

10:05 AM Syr. Nats. Hot Rod Car Show (7/20/2017)

11:05 AM LongBranch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)

12:00 PM Making of a Marching Band (2009)

1:10 PM Jazzeray Cabaret – Ray Middle School (2013)

2:20 PM Elden Spring 4 & 5 Grade Concert (2015)

3:00 PM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2012)

3:30 PM Seneca River Days (2015)

5:30 PM Flowers of Campobello (2016)

6:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Steve Darcangelo (2016)

7:00 PM Old Stories & Facts from B’ville w Bob Bitz (2014)

7:30 PM Remembering B’Ville: Liz & Jerry Elliot (2015)

8:30 PM Jean Disinger: Navy WWII Wave (2004)

9:00 PM Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/29/2012)

10:46PM Boys’ Volleyball vs. Roc. McQuaid (10/10/14)

