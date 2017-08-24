Taste of David’s Refuge to be held Sept. 8

From 7 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 8, local non-profit David’s Refuge will host the fourth annual Taste of David’s Refuge fundraising event at the beautiful Beak & Skiff 1911 Café and Tasting Room.

It will be an evening of celebration. David’s Refuge began six years ago serving just over 40 couples. The organization has grown to serve over 250 respite weekends in 2017 and will open the 2018 calendar in a few weeks. The organization partners with 19 Bed and Breakfast locations and multiple volunteers and sponsors including the Platinum sponsor of this event, Sun Auto Warehouse.

The community has gathered together to support this incredible outreach. Jeff Rubin, CEO and president of SIDEARM Sports and his wife Jennifer are the honorary co-chairs and have a personal connection to David’s Refuge.

“We believe deeply in David’s Refuge mission, allowing these amazing families and caregivers the time to rest, reflect, reconnect, and recharge. We believe God’s love will continue to shine a light for David’s Refuge and for every family that is offered a hand, hug, and a place to just breathe,” they said.

Food and drink are being provided by Beak & Skiff, Sherwood Inn, Yum Yum’s, Carrabba’s, Empire Brewery, Gannon’s Ice Cream, Murphy’s Specialized Pastry and Maines. It will be an evening not to miss. Skip Clark, program director of 92.1 The WOLF- Syracuse’s New Hit Country will emcee the event.

David’s Refuge was started by Warren and Brenda Pfohl in honor of their son David who passed away five years ago after a thirteen year battle with Battens Disease. Their mission is to simply “Care of the Caregiver.” As these amazing parents are given an opportunity to care for themselves they are better prepared to continue caring for and loving their children. When our parents return from their time of respite they are reminded they are not alone, what they do matters, and that they are loved by God.

For more information, visit davidsrefuge.org/a-taste-of-davids-refuge or contact Kate Houck at 315-682-4204 or kate.houck@davidsrefuge.org.

