Phillips, Riley wed in Saratoga Springs

Nicholas Carl Riley and Jennifer Lee Phillips were married in Saratoga Springs at the Saratoga Museum of Dance on July 29, 2017.

Jenny is the daughter of Drs. Brenda and Michael Phillips of Plattsburgh. Nick is the son of Kristin Woodlock of Monroe, Ne York, and Steven Riley of Baldwinsville.

Jenny graduated from Plattsburgh Senior High School and the University of Vermont. She received her master’s in school counseling from the College of Saint Rose in May.

She will be employed as a school counselor in the Guilderland School District this fall.

Nick graduated from C. W. Baker High School in 2011 and later from the University of Albany. He is obtaining his master’s in public administration from Rutgers University.

Nick also currently works for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The couple now resides in Ballston Lake, New York.

