Letter carrier honored for 50 years of service 

Aug 24, 2017 Achievers, Baldwinsville Messenger, Milestones

On Aug. 17, State Sen. John A. DeFrancisco (R-I-C, Syracuse), along with United States Postal Service District Manager Thomas Kelley and Baldwinsville Postmaster Cynthia Foley, recognized Michael N. Krupka upon his 50th anniversary serving as a letter carrier with the Baldwinsville Post Office. DeFrancisco presented Krupka with a New York State Senate Proclamation to honor him for this outstanding milestone. The event was held at the Baldwinsville Post Office. Other elected officials and various family and community members attended. Above,  Krupka is pictured with DeFrancisco.

