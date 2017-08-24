Dump truck rolls over on 690 in Geddes

Aug 24, 2017 Jason Gabak Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press
State Police are investigating an accident that occurred on Interstate 690 westbound in the Town of Geddes.
At approximately 9:50am, a 1995 Mack dump truck, operated by Darin R. Brazie, age 48, from Fayetteville, NY was traveling west bound on I-690 when the driver experienced a blown front tire which caused the truck to strike the guardrail and land on its side, closing the left and center lanes.
Brazie was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical Center for evaluation.
The investigation is continuing. The New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit (CVEU) and the NYS DEC Emergency Spill Response Unit assisted at the scene.
