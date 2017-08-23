Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

by Catherine Cramer and Veronica Ryan

10 Years Ago

Ten years ago this week The Skaneateles Press published an article about the tomato picking season. Richard Malcolm from the Borodino Market announced it was the prime time to pick tomatoes. This year’s tomato picking season was projected to start around the 10th of July, and will run to September 20th. Sadly this season may not be as plentiful due to the exceptionally cold and rainy spring, as both these lead to mushy and un-ripened tomatoes.

25 Years Ago

Twenty five years ago, The Skaneateles Press printed an article regarding The Skaneateles Festival which featured Chamber music favorites. On Sept. 2, 3, and 4 classical musicians played at St. James Episcopal Church. Some of the pieces performed were by composers, Beethoven, Ernest Chussen, Zwilich, Mendelssohn, and Mozart. The Skaneateles Festival is still thriving 25 years later, with many fun activities expected along with wonderful music. To learn more go to skanfest.org.

50 Years Ago

Fifty years ago this week The Skaneateles Press published an article about an appreciation night for the Skaneateles Park Band. Their playing was celebrated at the Cedar House with various activities planned by the Chamber of Commerce. The Band Leaders Mr. Rose and Mr. Tripp promised a night of “classics” for their last concert in the park. Currently the Skaneateles Park Band is called the Community Band, and still plays in the park every Friday night. Concerts started on the first Friday of July and run to the end of August.

75 Years Ago

Seventy five years ago this week The Skaneateles Press published an article regarding the annual Labor Day Parade. The village was working to get local troops to march in the parade to “inject a patriotic theme.” This year’s Labor Day Parade will take place Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. Make sure to go out and celebrate with our town.

100 Years Ago

One hundred years ago this week The Skaneateles Press published an article about the Kodak Company. The article advertised films for all camera sizes and other supplies for “the amateur”. Kodak was founded by George Eastman in September of 1888, and started selling products to Americans so they could take and produce their own pictures at home, instead of getting pictures done professionally. The company became wildly successful as the years past, but eventually started to lose money due to the era of digital photography. Today, you can visit the George Eastman House, a museum where you can tour Eastman’s home and learn about the history of photography.

