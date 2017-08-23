Modern Manners: Fairs and festivals: What’s the best way to get though a crowd?

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

The Great New York State Fair is upon us, and from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4 thousand of people will flock daily Syracuse to celebrate the culture of New York.

The celebration of culture through fairs and festivals has been around since the beginning of organized civilization. They are a great way to showcase the foods, tools, technologies, art and goods of groups of people, and have the ability to educate on a wide variety of topics in an enjoyable setting.

I was researching the history of state fairs in the United States and found a comprehensive history of the Great New York State Fair at nysfair.ny.gov/about/fair-history. Our own state fair in Syracuse is the home to the first-ever state-wide gathering of this type in the United States in 1841. The fair was held in other cities throughout Upstate New York over the following few decades before it took permanent residence in Syracuse in 1890. The New York State Fair has been held annually since then, except for from 1942 to 1947 due to World War II. Over the years, it has grown in size and attendance, and numerous construction projects have been undertaken at the fairgrounds.

Displaying livestock for judging, a variety of foods, displays of technology and goods, the Midway, arts and live entertainment have become staples in state fairs across the country.

Interestingly, it was a bit difficult to find lists of fair/festival etiquette available online. I did find some various blogs with tips, but no official list of etiquette and manners to keep in mind. There are, however, a list of rules of conduct for the New York State Fair, which can be found at nysfair.ny.gov/your-visit/rules-of-conduct.

Here are some rules and pieces of etiquette to keep in mind if you end up going to the state fair this year:

Know it will be crowded and be courteous of the people around you. When walking down a busy fair street, your best bet is to walk to the right like you would driving a car.

Dispose of your food waste and garbage in the proper trash bins, and try to utilize the proper recycling receptacles.

Alcohol will be available at the fair, and if you are consuming some yourself, please be aware of your limits and stay safe.

Be aware of lines and be sure to not cut in front of others.

When viewing an attraction, such as the butter sculpture, take as much time as you want to view it, but be aware that other people want a chance to see it as well.

Live music and entertainment of all kinds is a staple of the state fair, so concert etiquette comes into play. Be courteous of the people around you and show respect for the artist performing, no matter how big the audience is.

Livestock and various animals will be displayed throughout the fair, so be aware of the rules of conduct in the specific building you are in, and do not bother the animals or touch them without expressed permission.

Listen to and follow the rules of security personnel, and allow enough room for emergency vehicles to get by if one is coming your way.

When walking, make room for people in wheelchairs or scooters, or for parents with strollers

Overall, the state fair can be a fun and informative trip for people of all ages. It will be crowded but if everyone is polite and patient, we can all have a good time celebrating our culture.

If you have any questions or to suggest topics for discussion, please email me at hgowans@eaglenewsonline.com. Until next time, mind your modern manners!

