Make-A-Wish surprises Central Square boy with camper

Aug 23, 2017 News, Nonprofits, Star Review

Three-year-old Josiah “Joey” Ricker, center (with hat), is pictured with his mother and sisters at his surprise wish reveal on Aug. 14.

After being diagnosed with and treated for neuroblastoma, 3-year-old Josiah “Joey” Ricker, of Central Square, just wanted to go camping with his family.

When Joey found out he was eligible for a wish, the Oswego County boy didn’t hesitate: He asked for a camper large enough for his entire family to enjoy.

Make-A-Wish Central New York, through the generous support of donors Karen and Mike Rubenstein, revealed Joey’s wish-come-true this afternoon at Burdick’s RV Center in Cicero.

Joey Ricker checks out his new camper at Burdick’s RV Center in Cicero. Make-A-Wish, with support from Burdick’s and donors Karen and Mike Rubenstein, granted Joey’s wish for the camper.

The team staged a surprise wish reveal party during which Joey and his family were presented with the camper — a brand new Coachman Catalina Legacy Edition big enough for the whole family. In addition to elbow room, Joey’s new camper also features a queen-sized bed, two double beds, a kitchen, sofa, A/FM radio, DVD player, and a 32” flat screen television.

Make-A-Wish Central New York is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization dedicated to granting the special wishes of children like Joey who are between the ages of 2 ½ and 18 and living with life-threatening medical conditions.

In granting these wishes, Make-A-Wish strives to provide the child and family with a bit of respite and extra-special memories of joy and laughter.

Make-A-Wish Central New York is able to continue to share the power of a wish® thanks to the generous support of individuals and corporations throughout its 15-county region, which includes Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Otsego, St. Lawrence, Tioga and Tompkins counties.

For more information about Make-A-Wish Central New York or to learn how to refer a child or how to serve as a volunteer, visit cny.wish.org or call (315) 475-WISH (9474).

