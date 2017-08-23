LETTER: Liverpool Dollars for Scholars salutes major donor

Aug 23, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Nonprofits, Schools, Star Review, Your Opinion
To the editor:
Haylor, Freyer & Coon, Inc. deserves special acknowledgment for sponsoring the annual Liverpool Dollars for Scholars Golf Tournament every June. Their generous donation underwrites the event and provides several scholarships yearly to Liverpool High School graduating seniors.
Jim Stoddard, our contact person at Haylor, Freyer & Coon, has a long history of serving the community in general and Liverpool Dollars for Scholars in particular. Liverpool High School graduates and their families are the beneficiaries of donations from Haylor, Freyer & Coon and other individuals, businesses, and school and community organizations.
With the help of generous donors like Haylor, Freyer & Coon, Liverpool Dollars for Scholars awarded nearly 200 scholarships worth more than $109,000 at our June 2017 reception. We are grateful for their ongoing participation and support. Thank you.
President, Liverpool Dollars for Scholars Board of Directors
