From the Liverpool Public Library: Coming soon to LPL …

It’s State Fair time in Syracuse.

That means September is around the corner.

And that’s a month that always signals the start of special things at the Liverpool Public Library. Programs you know and love return to our library on the corner of Second and Tulip streets in the lovely village of Liverpool.

Ukuleles, bonsai and crochet — oh my!

Pat Doherty brings back her monthly Ukulele for Beginner sessions at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in the Sargent Meeting Room.

That same day, the Bonsai Club of CNY presents its pretty little trees in the Carman Community Room from noon to 4 p.m., with a second helping of exhibits and advice the same hours on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The Knitting and Crochet Circle returns after the summer off, at 1 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Sargent Meeting Room as well. Yes, that’s the first Sunday we’re back open for fall, winter and spring hours.

Film buffs and readers rejoice

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, the LPL Film Club celebrates its first anniversary with a scavenger hunt and trivia contest in the Carman Community Room. My, how time flies for movie fans.

And book lovers, too. Because the next weekend brings the return of the LPL’s Annual Book Sale Down Under. Remember that Friday, Sept. 22, is Early Shopper/Dealer Night, with tickets $15 in advance going on sale Sept. 1 in the library. They’ll be $20 starting 6 p.m. that Friday night.

Another early bird session goes for $10 admission from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Admission is free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the rest of that Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Book costs are in addition to those admission tickets, and they vary according to style and genre. On Sunday, though, they’re $5 per bag. We provide the bag.

