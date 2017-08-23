 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Feasting at the fair: Food truck competition takes place Sept. 2-3

Aug 23, 2017 Agriculture, Business, Eagle Observer, Festivals and parades, Food, News

Feasting at the fair: Food truck competition takes place Sept. 2-3

How about a slice of German pizza with a side of taco fries? Maybe a bacon jalapeno macaroni and cheese fritter? Or how about a root beer float or blueberry sorbetto for dessert?

These and many other creative offerings will be the stars of the expanded 2017 Taste NY Food Truck Competition. Forty food trucks from across the state — 20 per day — will ring Chevy Court from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3, cooking entrees using products made or grown in New York state.

Acting Fair Director Troy Waffner said, “We’ve expanded the competition into a two-day event so many more fairgoers can experience the diversity of food grown and produced in New York state. There’s a food truck for everyone, whether you’re a meatball lover or have a sweet tooth for ice cream.”

Sept. 2 participants

  • Midnight Smokin BBQ of Rochester- Smoked Chicken Wings
  • Wolf’s Patio Pizza of Liverpool- German Pizza       
  • Cruisin Cones of Camillus- Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich
  • Lady Bug Lunch Box of Syracuse- Spicy Popeye Grilled Cheese
  • Via Napoli Express of Liverpool- Esposito Pizza
  • The Good Truck of Ithaca- Pork Taco
  • Hofmann Sausage of Syracuse- Beer Bratwurst                               
  • Tonzi’s Catering Company of Auburn- Bacon Jalapeno Macaroni and Cheese Fritter
  • Hill Top BBQ of Johnson City- Pulled Pork Slider                          
  • Café 119 of Syracuse- Lemon Zinger
  • Stewart’s Root Beer Mobile Restaurant of Sidney- Stewart’s Root Beer Float
  • Bite Box of Syracuse- Sweet Chili Chicken Slider
  • Cheesed and Confused of Geneseo- Pork & Mac Grilled Cheese Slider
  • Limp Lizard of Syracuse- Pulled Turkey Slider                                            
  • Crunch Roll Factory of Buffalo- Buffalo Chicken Crunch Roll
  • Pascarella’s of Syracuse- Panzerotti
  • The Silo Truck of Ithaca- New York State Silo (Not So Hott) Fried Chicken
  • Let’s Roll Gourmet of Oswego- NY Apple Cheesecake Eggroll
  • Louisiana Cookery of Buffalo- Shrimp and Grits
  • Chef’s Catering of Rochester- BBQ Pulled Pork Fries

Sept. 3 participants

  • Mo’s Pit BBQ of Syracuse- Corn on the Cob
  • Shattuck’s Paddy Wagon of Liverpool- Falafel Tots
  • Toss ‘n’ Fire Wood Fired Pizza of Brewerton- Cuse Salt Potato Pizza
  • Bob’s Barker of Cicero- Bacon Cheese Hot Dog      
  • The Chicken Bandit of Cicero- Korean BBQ Chicken Taco
  • Ponchito’s Taqueria of Syracuse- Smothered Nachos
  • Rob’s Kabobs of Rochester- Sweet Hot BBQ Chicken Kabob
  • Global Taco of Watkins Glen- Korean Taco
  • Come Fry With Me of Rome- Taco Fries
  • Sarita’s of Rome- Tomato Basil Fresh Mozzarella Empanada
  • Smoothies Plus of Rochester- Mango and Pineapple Smoothie
  • Cue-Dogs of Syracuse- Cheese Fries
  • The Cremeria of Syracuse- Blueberry Sorbetto
  • Meatball Truck of Rochester- Meatball in a Cup
  • PB & J’s Lunchbox of Syracuse- Spinach and Artichoke Dip Grilled Cheese
  • That’s What’s Up of Syracuse- Smashed Potatoes
  • Gabriella’s Farm to Fork of Dryden- Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
  • Macarollin of Rochester- Surf & Turf Macaroni and Cheese
  • Salt City Truck of Syracuse- Pork Taco
  • Birdsong Café of Syracuse- Lavender Lemonade with Kiwi Bubbles

Fairgoers can purchase $3 samples of the entrees and vote for their favorites. These votes will be tallied for the People’s Choice award, chosen each day. A panel of food industry experts will sample entrées to declare a Judges’ Choice winner each day. In addition, new this year, the New York Beef Council will recognize one of the 40 competing trucks for “Best Use of Beef Products.”

The competition is sponsored by Taste NY and Aldi.

Last year, 17 food trucks competed in the competition. Over 2,500 fairgoers voted for the People’s Choice award. The Meatball Truck’s Meatball Cup won the People’s Choice award and The Silo Truck’s Telekinetic Fried Chicken won the Judges’ Choice award.

Comment on this Story

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime DeWitt election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill