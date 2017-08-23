Feasting at the fair: Food truck competition takes place Sept. 2-3

Aug 23, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Agriculture, Business, Eagle Observer, Festivals and parades, Food, News
How about a slice of German pizza with a side of taco fries? Maybe a bacon jalapeno macaroni and cheese fritter? Or how about a root beer float or blueberry sorbetto for dessert?
These and many other creative offerings will be the stars of the expanded 2017 Taste NY Food Truck Competition. Forty food trucks from across the state — 20 per day — will ring Chevy Court from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3, cooking entrees using products made or grown in New York state.
Acting Fair Director Troy Waffner said, “We’ve expanded the competition into a two-day event so many more fairgoers can experience the diversity of food grown and produced in New York state. There’s a food truck for everyone, whether you’re a meatball lover or have a sweet tooth for ice cream.”
Fairgoers can purchase $3 samples of the entrees and vote for their favorites. These votes will be tallied for the People’s Choice award, chosen each day. A panel of food industry experts will sample entrées to declare a Judges’ Choice winner each day. In addition, new this year, the New York Beef Council will recognize one of the 40 competing trucks for “Best Use of Beef Products.”
The competition is sponsored by Taste NY and Aldi.
Last year, 17 food trucks competed in the competition. Over 2,500 fairgoers voted for the People’s Choice award. The Meatball Truck’s Meatball Cup won the People’s Choice award and The Silo Truck’s Telekinetic Fried Chicken won the Judges’ Choice award.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
