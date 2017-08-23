Feasting at the fair: Food truck competition takes place Sept. 2-3

How about a slice of German pizza with a side of taco fries? Maybe a bacon jalapeno macaroni and cheese fritter? Or how about a root beer float or blueberry sorbetto for dessert?

These and many other creative offerings will be the stars of the expanded 2017 Taste NY Food Truck Competition. Forty food trucks from across the state — 20 per day — will ring Chevy Court from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3, cooking entrees using products made or grown in New York state.

Acting Fair Director Troy Waffner said, “We’ve expanded the competition into a two-day event so many more fairgoers can experience the diversity of food grown and produced in New York state. There’s a food truck for everyone, whether you’re a meatball lover or have a sweet tooth for ice cream.”

Sept. 2 participants

Midnight Smokin BBQ of Rochester- Smoked Chicken Wings

Wolf’s Patio Pizza of Liverpool- German Pizza

Cruisin Cones of Camillus- Oreo Ice Cream Sandwich

Lady Bug Lunch Box of Syracuse- Spicy Popeye Grilled Cheese

Via Napoli Express of Liverpool- Esposito Pizza

The Good Truck of Ithaca- Pork Taco

Hofmann Sausage of Syracuse- Beer Bratwurst

Tonzi’s Catering Company of Auburn- Bacon Jalapeno Macaroni and Cheese Fritter

Hill Top BBQ of Johnson City- Pulled Pork Slider

Café 119 of Syracuse- Lemon Zinger

Stewart’s Root Beer Mobile Restaurant of Sidney- Stewart’s Root Beer Float

Bite Box of Syracuse- Sweet Chili Chicken Slider

Cheesed and Confused of Geneseo- Pork & Mac Grilled Cheese Slider

Limp Lizard of Syracuse- Pulled Turkey Slider

Crunch Roll Factory of Buffalo- Buffalo Chicken Crunch Roll

Pascarella’s of Syracuse- Panzerotti

The Silo Truck of Ithaca- New York State Silo (Not So Hott) Fried Chicken

Let’s Roll Gourmet of Oswego- NY Apple Cheesecake Eggroll

Louisiana Cookery of Buffalo- Shrimp and Grits

Chef’s Catering of Rochester- BBQ Pulled Pork Fries

Sept. 3 participants

Mo’s Pit BBQ of Syracuse- Corn on the Cob

Shattuck’s Paddy Wagon of Liverpool- Falafel Tots

Toss ‘n’ Fire Wood Fired Pizza of Brewerton- Cuse Salt Potato Pizza

Bob’s Barker of Cicero- Bacon Cheese Hot Dog

The Chicken Bandit of Cicero- Korean BBQ Chicken Taco

Ponchito’s Taqueria of Syracuse- Smothered Nachos

Rob’s Kabobs of Rochester- Sweet Hot BBQ Chicken Kabob

Global Taco of Watkins Glen- Korean Taco

Come Fry With Me of Rome- Taco Fries

Sarita’s of Rome- Tomato Basil Fresh Mozzarella Empanada

Smoothies Plus of Rochester- Mango and Pineapple Smoothie

Cue-Dogs of Syracuse- Cheese Fries

The Cremeria of Syracuse- Blueberry Sorbetto

Meatball Truck of Rochester- Meatball in a Cup

PB & J’s Lunchbox of Syracuse- Spinach and Artichoke Dip Grilled Cheese

That’s What’s Up of Syracuse- Smashed Potatoes

Gabriella’s Farm to Fork of Dryden- Fried Chicken Cobb Salad

Macarollin of Rochester- Surf & Turf Macaroni and Cheese

Salt City Truck of Syracuse- Pork Taco

Birdsong Café of Syracuse- Lavender Lemonade with Kiwi Bubbles

Fairgoers can purchase $3 samples of the entrees and vote for their favorites. These votes will be tallied for the People’s Choice award, chosen each day. A panel of food industry experts will sample entrées to declare a Judges’ Choice winner each day. In addition, new this year, the New York Beef Council will recognize one of the 40 competing trucks for “Best Use of Beef Products.”

The competition is sponsored by Taste NY and Aldi.

Last year, 17 food trucks competed in the competition. Over 2,500 fairgoers voted for the People’s Choice award. The Meatball Truck’s Meatball Cup won the People’s Choice award and The Silo Truck’s Telekinetic Fried Chicken won the Judges’ Choice award.

