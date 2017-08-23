 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

B’ville ComicConVersation 2017 is Sunday, Aug. 27

Aug 23, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

B’ville ComicConVersation 2017 is Sunday, Aug. 27

B'ville ComiConVersation returns this weekend. It will take place at noon Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Baldwinsville Public Library.

The most popular event at Baldwinsville Public Library is back — B’ville ComiConVersation 2017 will be held beginning at noon Sunday, Aug. 27. Our fourth annual event promises to be the most exciting CCV yet! Vendors will be on-hand selling tchotchkes, nerdwear and gaming supplies and authors will be available to talk about their latest works. Highlights throughout the day include:

  • Gaming Tables: Run by Legacy Gaming of Baldwinsville
  • Meet the Robots of the NYS Champion B.E.E.S. Robotics Club 
  • Alien Spaceship Laser Tag: free for all ages 4 and older (run by Endeavor Entertainment)
  • Cosplay costume judging contest with prizes
  • Medieval Fighting Demonstration: by the Society for Creative Achronism
  • Kyōgen-za: Japanese Comic Theatre Workshop

This is one event you don’t want to miss. There is something for everyone! There is no charge to attend but we do recommend that you register in advance. To register, for more information or if you would like to volunteer please go to bville.lib.ny.us/comic-conversation or call the library at (315) 635-5631.

Comment on this Story

Ann Ferro: We need to search for peace
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime DeWitt election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill