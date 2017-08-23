B’ville ComicConVersation 2017 is Sunday, Aug. 27

B'ville ComiConVersation returns this weekend. It will take place at noon Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Baldwinsville Public Library.

The most popular event at Baldwinsville Public Library is back — B’ville ComiConVersation 2017 will be held beginning at noon Sunday, Aug. 27. Our fourth annual event promises to be the most exciting CCV yet! Vendors will be on-hand selling tchotchkes, nerdwear and gaming supplies and authors will be available to talk about their latest works. Highlights throughout the day include:

Gaming Tables: Run by Legacy Gaming of Baldwinsville

Meet the Robots of the NYS Champion B.E.E.S. Robotics Club

Alien Spaceship Laser Tag: free for all ages 4 and older (run by Endeavor Entertainment)

Cosplay costume judging contest with prizes

Medieval Fighting Demonstration: by the Society for Creative Achronism

Ky ō gen-za: Japanese Comic Theatre Workshop

This is one event you don’t want to miss. There is something for everyone! There is no charge to attend but we do recommend that you register in advance. To register, for more information or if you would like to volunteer please go to bville.lib.ny.us/comic-conversation or call the library at (315) 635-5631.

