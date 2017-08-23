Bee Local: The Red Mill Inn

Aug 23, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Business, News
Danielle Huff, sales and event manager
4 Syracuse St., Baldwinsville
(315) 638-1234
A: We provide a scenic area and event space for weddings, banquets and business meetings.
A: We are an old mill converted into a hotel, located on the Seneca River between the lock and the river. We have beautiful rooms, and a wonderful and caring staff.
A: Great community support, and being in the middle of great local businesses provides many opportunities for our guests to explore.
A: Close, almost family-like community.
A: The people in the B’ville community really love this village and support it 100 percent.
A: The many comments and thank you messages we receive from helping make special days for our guests.
A: I would thank a former manager of mine who taught me to always surround myself with good people, and to not be afraid of getting my hands dirty.
A: I would like to save time by flying from place to place. It would help with work and family time.
Bee Local is a monthly feature highlighting local businesses, all of which are members of the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce. Subjects are chosen and interviewed by the chamber.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
