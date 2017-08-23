Bee Local: The Red Mill Inn

The Red Mill Inn

Danielle Huff, sales and event manager

4 Syracuse St., Baldwinsville

(315) 638-1234

theredmillinn.com

Q: What problem does your business solve?

A: We provide a scenic area and event space for weddings, banquets and business meetings.

Q: Why does your product or service stand out?

A: We are an old mill converted into a hotel, located on the Seneca River between the lock and the river. We have beautiful rooms, and a wonderful and caring staff.

Q: Why did you choose to locate your business in B’ville?

A: Great community support, and being in the middle of great local businesses provides many opportunities for our guests to explore.

Q: What is your favorite part about the B’ville community?

A: Close, almost family-like community.

Q: What is the most recent thing you learned about business, B’ville or something else?

A: The people in the B’ville community really love this village and support it 100 percent.

Q: What has been your most satisfying moment in business?

A: The many comments and thank you messages we receive from helping make special days for our guests.

Q: If you were to tell one person “thank you” for helping you become the person you are today or your business become what it is today, who would it be and what did they do?

A: I would thank a former manager of mine who taught me to always surround myself with good people, and to not be afraid of getting my hands dirty.

Q: What super power would you like to have?

A: I would like to save time by flying from place to place. It would help with work and family time.

Bee Local is a monthly feature highlighting local businesses, all of which are members of the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce. Subjects are chosen and interviewed by the chamber.

