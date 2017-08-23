 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Bee Local: The Red Mill Inn

Aug 23, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Business, News

Bee Local: The Red Mill Inn

The Red Mill Inn

Danielle Huff, sales and event manager

4 Syracuse St., Baldwinsville

(315) 638-1234

theredmillinn.com

Q: What problem does your business solve?

A: We provide a scenic area and event space for weddings, banquets and business meetings.

Q: Why does your product or service stand out?

A: We are an old mill converted into a hotel, located on the Seneca River between the lock and the river. We have beautiful rooms, and a wonderful and caring staff.

Q: Why did you choose to locate your business in B’ville?

A: Great community support, and being in the middle of great local businesses provides many opportunities for our guests to explore.

Q: What is your favorite part about the B’ville community?

A: Close, almost family-like community.

Q: What is the most recent thing you learned about business, B’ville or something else?

A: The people in the B’ville community really love this village and support it 100 percent.

Q: What has been your most satisfying moment in business?

A: The many comments and thank you messages we receive from helping make special days for our guests.

Q: If you were to tell one person “thank you” for helping you become the person you are today or your business become what it is today, who would it be and what did they do?

A: I would thank a former manager of mine who taught me to always surround myself with good people, and to not be afraid of getting my hands dirty.

Q: What super power would you like to have?

A: I would like to save time by flying from place to place. It would help with work and family time.

Bee Local is a monthly feature highlighting local businesses, all of which are members of the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce. Subjects are chosen and interviewed by the chamber.

Comment on this Story

Feasting at the fair: Food truck competition takes place Sept. 2-3
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime DeWitt election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill