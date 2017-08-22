 

SKARTS announces grant recipients

SKARTS announces 2017 grant recipients

The Skaneateles Area Arts Council (SKARTS) has awarded grants to nine local organizations, funding a diverse range of arts programming from concerts and school art projects, to classical performances and educational opportunities for young artists.

With its mission to celebrate and promote the arts by sustaining an environment where cultural activity thrives, SKARTS grants program continues to be a critical and robust source of community support.

This year’s second successful Art4SKARTS juried art show, sale, and sponsorships achieved its 2017 grant funding goal. Grants up to $1000 each were given to the Masterworks Chorale, Auburn Chamber Orchestra, Skaneateles Holy Trinity Church Chamber Music Concert, the Finger Lakes Arts Council,Camillus Maxwell Library, St. James Performing Arts, Skaneateles Music Guild and the Jordan Elbridge High School Arts Department and the Merry-Go-Round Theater. For more information, visit SKARTS.org.

 

