Our View: State fair opens soon – let us know if you win a ribbon!

Aug 22, 2017

Our View: State fair opens soon – let us know if you win a ribbon!

The New York State Fair opens Wednesday, Aug. 23, and every year numerous residents in the Eagle Bulletin coverage area enter and win ribbons in competitions in everything from arts and crafts to agriculture to animal husbandry to cooking to talent competitions. We print as many local winners as we can, but sometimes people get missed. If you or someone you know if participating in the fair in any way, especially by entering competitions and winning ribbons, let us know. And if you have photos of yourself or family at the fair — whether they are participating in a competition or just enjoying the food, games, rides and exhibits — please send them in!

To share your state fair news, email the editor at editor@eaglebulletin.com, or call reporter Hayleigh Gowans at 434-8889 ext. 325.

Lysander Town Board holds off on spray park vote

