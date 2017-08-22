Lysander Town Board holds off on spray park vote

“We’re learning from their project,” Lysander Supervisor Joe Saraceni said of the Camillus splash pad, which is in its second summer of operation. The town of Lysander is considering a $500,000 spray park of its own with a possible opening date of July 1, 2018.

Questions raised about costs, annexation to village

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

The town of Lysander’s vision for a $500,000 spray park continues to take shape, but town officials are looking for a more complete operating plan before they’re willing to move forward with the project.

At the work session preceding the Aug. 17 meeting, Town Engineer Al Yager shared a concept drawing and cost estimates for the project, which would be located in Lysander Park.

Yager’s conservative estimate comes in at $495,281. (See sidebar for the potential cost to taxpayers.)

The town board was prepared to vote on a resolution authorizing Yager to prepare contract documents for a plan not to exceed $500,000, but held off after questions from town officials and residents attending the work session.

Yager said he would need at least six weeks to prepare the contract drawings.

“I’m already swamped,” he said. “I need to do this and the best time to bid this is December [or] January for a July 1 opening.”

Hugh Kimball, a member of the planning board, said the town board should inform the public about the project’s total cost, operating costs and how much the town would bond to pay for the spray park.

“Are you going to give us some knowledge tonight in where you are before you vote on the motion?” Kimball asked.

Deputy Supervisor Bob Geraci noted that contract drawings usually don’t happen until a project has been officially approved. He said he wanted to see an operational plan projecting the annual expenses of the spray park and what the town would charge users for admission.

“I’m ready to vote on this as soon as you give me that,” Geraci said.

Supervisor Joe Saraceni said Recreation Program Director Tony Burkinshaw is working on calculating the operating costs. The town of Camillus spends $15,000 a year on its own splash pad’s water costs. Saraceni said Lysander could expect similar expenses, adding that “admission would probably cover” the cost.

“We’re learning from their project,” Saraceni said of the Camillus splash pad. “They need changing rooms. They need a covered area. We want to get ahead of things.”

Resident Kevin Rode asked if Lysander Park had adequate parking to accommodate families wishing to use the spray park, especially given the presence of Pop Warner football and cheerleading in August.

Saraceni said the current parking lot would not be enough, but there is room to expand.

Yager said future additions to the spray park could include a toddlers-only area. The spray fixtures can also be switched out for new, different features.

“I get that, but don’t sell me on what we’re going to do in the future,” Geraci said. “I want to open the gates and be like, ‘Oh my God!’”

In addition to filling in the blanks about operating costs, the town board and the Baldwinsville Village Board of Trustees have yet to address the idea of annexing Lysander Park into the village to connect the park to the village sewer system.

The park would continue to be on the OCWA water system because the village has hard water that would wear down the spray park fixtures more quickly.

“It’s still a town park, managed by the town, operated by the town,” Saraceni said.

The annexation also would put the park under the jurisdiction of the Baldwinsville Police Department, allowing the BPD to respond to issues there.

“I’m comfortable, having been the mayor and working with that police department,” Saraceni said.

As budget season begins for the town, the spray park — and public opinion — will have to be factored in.

Kimball said just as an employee must present their budget to their boss, the town must answer to its voters.

“You guys have another boss — the public,” he said.

