Canton Woods holds annual car show

1957 Chevy Bel Air owned by Steve and Ann DeShane of Elbridge won the Fan Favorite Award at the Canton Woods Senior Center car show.

Submitted by Ruth Troy

Canton Woods recently held its annual car show, inviting car enthusiasts to share their showpieces. Awards were given in a number of categories.

This 1957 Chevy Bel Air owned by Steve and Ann DeShane of Elbridge won the Fan Favorite Award, as selected by those in attendance at the car show (see photo above).

President’s Choice Award, selected by Canton Woods Senior Activity Group President Ed Barlow, went to a 1940 Ford two-door sedan owned by Kenneth Benn of Cicero.

Winner of Oldest Entry in the show is a 1923 Model T Ford owned by Michael Schoeberlein of Baldwinsville. We tip our hats to Ken Monica of Baldwinsville, who also has a 1923 Model T Ford. We thank both of these gentlemen for bringing their cars to our show. One of our senior participants — who is only a few years younger than the Model Ts — made the final selection.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story