 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Canton Woods holds annual car show

Aug 22, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Seniors

Canton Woods holds annual car show

1957 Chevy Bel Air owned by Steve and Ann DeShane of Elbridge won the Fan Favorite Award at the Canton Woods Senior Center car show.

President’s Choice

Submitted by Ruth Troy

Canton Woods recently held its annual car show, inviting car enthusiasts to share their showpieces. Awards were given in a number of categories.

This 1957 Chevy Bel Air owned by Steve and Ann DeShane of Elbridge won the Fan Favorite Award, as selected by those in attendance at the car show (see photo above).

President’s Choice Award, selected by Canton Woods Senior Activity Group President Ed Barlow, went to a 1940 Ford two-door sedan owned by Kenneth Benn of Cicero.

Winner of Oldest Entry in the show is a 1923 Model T Ford owned by Michael Schoeberlein of Baldwinsville. We tip our hats to Ken Monica of Baldwinsville, who also has a 1923 Model T Ford. We thank both of these gentlemen for bringing their cars to our show. One of our senior participants — who is only a few years younger than the Model Ts — made the final selection.

Oldest: 1923 Model T Ford

Comment on this Story

Cicero rolls out online tax portal Sept. 1
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime DeWitt election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill