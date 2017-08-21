 

Skaneateles golfers win season-opening match

Aug 21, 2017 High School, Skaneateles Press

Leave it to the Skaneateles boys golf team to win the first event of the 2017-18 high school sports season.

On a warm Monday morning at Orchard Valley Golf Club, the Lakers debuted against host LaFayette and pulled away to beat the Lancers by a score of 216-252.

Ty Jones led Skaneateles with a nine-hole score of 38, nearly matching par. Kenny Peterson finished with a 42 as three others – Jack Canty, Ben Spinelli and Tyson DiRubbo – each posted 44. Michael Murphy shot a 48.

This is the first of three road matches for Skaneateles this week, who will go to Rogues Roost to face Chittenango on Wednesday and then take on Phoenix Friday at Caughdenoy Links.

Krebs announces new general manger/sommelier

