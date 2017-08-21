Krebs announces new general manger/sommelier

Krebs announces new general manger and sommelier

The Krebs announced today that after an extensive search and interview process from top candidates nationwide, they have hired Peter Justin Jacobi, a highly sought after General Manager/Sommelier that has worked at some of the world’s top restaurants. Prior to joining The Krebs, Jacobi held a number of top positions in the front and back of the house at a few of the highest-ranked restaurants worldwide, including as Sommelier at Michelin-star rated Blue Hill and Picholine. Jacobi brings with him an extensive background in wine, management and the guest experience, all of which he will bring to The Krebs as it continues to evolve into one of New York’s finest restaurants.

“I have been fortunate enough to work in some of the best restaurants in the world with top talent to give guests the best possible dining experience possible,” Jacobi said. “My journey has been one of personal and professional growth and development, I feel that my skill sets best fit The Krebs and the establishment’s dedication to exceptional service and quality in all that they do.”

As General Manager/Sommelier, Jacobi will be responsible for all management responsibilities, including ensuring that the front and back of the house both operate to the highest quality standard at all times, as well as Sommelier given his extensive knowledge and expertise in wine and wine pairings. Jacobi has earned his level 1 and 2 sommelier certifications through the Court of Master Sommeliers.

“I am pleased to announce the hiring of one of the top restaurant talents in the industry to come join our team at The Krebs,” Kim Weitsman, owner of The Krebs, said. “For the past several years since renovating and re-opening the restaurant, we have been extremely focused on delivering the best experience for all of our guests who come from far to visit us due to the reputation all of the staff have worked so hard to build. Peter Jacobi will be a great leader for The Krebs to ensure that the food, wine and service is on point for every guest on every visit.”

After a $5 million acquisition and world-class renovation, The Krebs restaurant re-opened its doors in August 2014 with a world-class menu and culinary team hand selected from around the country. Under the new ownership, The Krebs has won numerous awards over the past several years, including the prestigious Wine Spectator Two Glass award for the restaurant’s extensive wine collection. The Krebs is a historic restaurant founded in 1899 by Fred and Cora Krebs. The restaurant has been a popular landmark in Skaneateles for over 100 years serving past presidents, dignitaries and celebrities. The Krebs has gone through an extensive renovation while preserving the history and beauty guests have grown accustomed to. The Krebs focuses on a farm to table concept utilizing fresh hand-picked local ingredients and the highest quality meats and seafood available. For more information on The Krebs, please visit www.thekrebs.com.

