All welcome to senior ball

Aug 21, 2017

By Sen. John A. DeFrancisco

 

My annual Senior Fair is just a few weeks away, so please mark your calendars.

This free event for Central New York senior citizens, and their caregivers, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 9 to 1 p.m. in the Horticulture Building at the New York State Fairgrounds.

During this event, senior citizens will have the opportunity to speak directly with state and local representatives and service providers about various issues including healthcare, long-term care, transportation, recreation, housing, and the like. In addition, health professionals will provide free screenings concerning blood pressure, hearing and more. Seniors may also enjoy some light refreshments, live musical entertainment and fun door prizes.

As your state senator, I understand that it can sometimes be challenging for seniors to find the important resources they need. That is why I am excited to announce that my Senior Fair will feature more than 100 exhibitors, all under one roof, to help make this process as convenient as possible.

I hope to see you at my 13th annual Senior Fair on Sept. 19 from 9 to 1 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds. For more information, please feel free to call my district office at 315-428-7632 or visit defrancisco@nysenate.gov.

