Local cat rescue nonprofit marks 25 years of outreach

There might have been a celebration of some kind, but the directors of KittyCorner were too busy trying to save a kitten’s life on the day of their 25th anniversary. Unfortunately, it didn’t work.

“Little TidBit just had too many problems,” said Linda Young, director of KittyCorner of CNY, Inc. “We gave him medicine and food with an eyedropper, but some things just aren’t meant to be.”

TidBit is a symbol of the efforts Linda Young and her sister Deb have made over the years.

“We have three main missions at KittyCorner,” Linda said. “First, we find the right homes for the cats under our care. When we adopt a cat out, our second mission is to take care of the new cats being found and rescued by our volunteers. Our third task is to help control feral cat populations by instituting TNR — trap, neuter and release — programs.”

“Our contributors really are a blessing,” Deb Young said. “They help us with tasks small to large, and their donations pay for food and vet bills. We really appreciate them.”

KittyCorner moved to their current location in 1998. The house is large enough so that they can keep groups of cats in different locations. All the cats they place for adoption have been spayed or neutered and microchipped and are up-to-date with their veterinarian visits. Their adoption application, available on their web site, is quite detailed. They have a donation form there as well.

“We’re really just getting started,” said Linda. The sisters are now both retired. “We can devote all our time and attention to the cats now.”

For more information, visit kittycorner.org or call (315) 457-4420.

