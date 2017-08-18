What’s on PAC-B? Aug. 19-25

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next 10 programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Aug. 19

9:00 AM Football vs. W. Genesee (9/12/2014)

10:55AM Girls’ Volleyball vs. W. Genesee (10/30/2014)

12:00PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (8/15/2017)

then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (8/17/2017)

then CMS & You

3:00 PM A Backyard Wildlife Habitat with Marilyn & John Cecil (2003)

A Backyard Wildlife Habitat with Marilyn & John Cecil (2003) 3:30 PM Oktoberfest – 2010

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Football vs. W. Genesee (9/12/2014)

7:55 PM CGirls’ Volleyball vs. W. Genesee (10/30/2014)

9:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (8/15/2017)

then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (8/17/2017)

then CMS & You

Sunday. Aug. 20

9:00 AM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (8/15/2017)

then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (8/17/2017)

then CMS & You

12:00PM A Backyard Wildlife Habitat with Marilyn & John Cecil (2003)

12:30 PM Oktoberfest – 2010

2:00 PM Dedication of Canal Park @ Lock 24 (1999)

3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church

4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (8/15/2017)

then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (8/17/2017)

then CMS & You

9:00 PM Football vs. W. Genesee (9/12/2014)

10:55PM Girls’ Volleyball vs. W. Genesee (10/30/2014)

Monday, Aug. 21

9:00 AM A Backyard Wildlife Habitat with Marilyn & John Cecil (2003)

A Backyard Wildlife Habitat with Marilyn & John Cecil (2003) 9:30 AM Oktoberfest – 2010

11:00 AM Dedication of Canal Park @ Lock 24 (1999)

12:00PM Football vs. W. Genesee (9/12/2014)

1:55 PM Girls’ Volleyball vs. W. Genesee (10/30/2014)

3:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (8/15/2017)

then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (8/17/2017)

then CMS & You

6:00 PM Football vs. W. Genesee (9/12/2014)

7:55 PM Girls’ Volleyball vs. W. Genesee (10/30/2014)

9:00 PM A Backyard Wildlife Habitat with Marilyn & John Cecil (2003)

A Backyard Wildlife Habitat with Marilyn & John Cecil (2003) 9:30 PM Oktoberfest – 2010

11:00 PM Dedication of Canal Park @ Lock 24 (1999)

Tuesday, Aug. 22

9:00 AM Boys’ Volleyball vs. C N. S (10/5/2012)

10:15AM Girls’ Volleyball vs. Liverpool (11/2/2012)

11:20AM BEE a Good Sport: Mary Jo Cerqua (2009)

12:00PM B’ville Community Band @ Syr. Home (8/9/17)

1:00 PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)

1:35 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2011)

3:00 PM Jazzeray Cabaret – Ray Middle School (2015)

4:20 PM Irish Dancers Scoil Rince Branwen (6/3/2017)

5:00 PM Ray 6th Grade & Baker Band Concert (2010)

6:00 PM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

7:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2015)

8:00 PM Beauty of Maine (2012)

9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Indian Spring Farms – Doris Cross (2008)

10:15 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)

11:30 PM American Flag Etiquette

Wednesday, Aug. 23

9:00 AM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

10:00AM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2015)

11:00AM Beauty of Maine (2012)

12:00PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Indian Spring Farms – Doris Cross (2008)

1:15 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)

2:30 PM American Flag Ettiquette

3:00 PM Boys’ Volleyball vs. C-NS (10/5/2012)

4:15 PM Girls’ Volleyball vs. Liverpool (11/2/2012)

5:20 PM BEE a Good Sport: Mary Jo Cerqua (2009)

6:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Syr. Home (8/10/17)

7:00 PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)

7:35 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2011)

9:00 PM Jazzeray Cabaret – Ray Middle School (2015)

10:20PM Irish Dancers Scoil Rince Branwen (6/3/2017)

11:00PM Ray 6th Grade & Baker High School Band Concert (2010)

Thursday, Aug. 24

9:00 AM Jazzeray Cabaret – Ray Middle School (2015)

10:20AM Irish Dancers Scoil Rince Branwen (6/3/2017)

11:00AM Ray 6th Grade & Baker High School Band Concert (2010)

12:00PM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

1:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2015)

2:00 PM Beauty of Maine (2012)

3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Indian Spring Farms – Doris Cross (2008)

4:15 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)

5:30 PM American Flag Etiquette

6:00 PM Boys’ Volleyball vs. C-NS (10/5/2012)

7:15 PM Girls’ Volleyball vs. Liverpool (11/2/2012)

8:20 PM BEE a Good Sport: Mary Jo Cerqua (2009)

9:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/10/17)

10:00PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)

10:35PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2011)

Friday, Aug. 25

9:00 AM B’ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/10/17)

10:05AM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)

10:35AM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2011)

12:00PM Jazzeray Cabaret – Ray Middle School (2015)

1:20 PM Irish Dancers Scoil Rince Branwen (6/3/2017)

2:00 PM Ray 6th Grade & Baker High School Band Concert (2010)

3:00 PM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)

4:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2015)

5:00 PM Beauty of Maine (2012)

6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Indian Spring Farms w Doris Cross (2008)

7:15 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)

8:30 PM American Flag Etiquette

9:00 PM Boys’ Volleyball vs. C-NS (10/5/2012)

10:15PM Girls’ Volleyball vs. Liverpool (11/2/2012)

11:20PM BEE a Good Sport: Mary Jo Cerqua (2009)

