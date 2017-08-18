 

What’s on PAC-B? Aug. 19-25

Aug 18, 2017 News

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next 10 programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Aug. 19

  • 9:00 AM Football vs. W. Genesee (9/12/2014)
  • 10:55AM Girls’ Volleyball vs. W. Genesee (10/30/2014)
  • 12:00PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (8/15/2017)
  • then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (8/17/2017)
  • then CMS & You
  • 3:00 PM  A Backyard Wildlife Habitat with Marilyn & John Cecil (2003)
  • 3:30 PM Oktoberfest – 2010
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Football vs. W. Genesee (9/12/2014)
  • 7:55 PM CGirls’ Volleyball vs. W. Genesee (10/30/2014)
  • 9:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (8/15/2017)
  • then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (8/17/2017)
  • then CMS & You

Sunday. Aug. 20

  • 9:00 AM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (8/15/2017)
  • then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (8/17/2017)
  • then CMS & You
  • 12:00PM A Backyard Wildlife Habitat with Marilyn & John Cecil (2003)
  • 12:30 PM Oktoberfest – 2010
  • 2:00 PM Dedication of Canal Park @ Lock 24 (1999)
  • 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church
  • 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (8/15/2017)
  • then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (8/17/2017)
  • then CMS & You
  • 9:00 PM Football vs. W. Genesee (9/12/2014)
  • 10:55PM Girls’ Volleyball vs. W. Genesee (10/30/2014)

Monday, Aug. 21

  • 9:00 AM  A Backyard Wildlife Habitat with Marilyn & John Cecil (2003)
  • 9:30 AM Oktoberfest – 2010
  • 11:00 AM Dedication of Canal Park @ Lock 24 (1999)
  • 12:00PM Football vs. W. Genesee (9/12/2014)
  • 1:55 PM Girls’ Volleyball vs. W. Genesee (10/30/2014)
  • 3:00 PM Van Buren Town Board Mtg. (8/15/2017)
  • then Village of Baldwinsville Board Mtg. (8/17/2017)
  • then CMS & You
  • 6:00 PM Football vs. W. Genesee (9/12/2014)
  • 7:55 PM Girls’ Volleyball vs. W. Genesee (10/30/2014)
  • 9:00 PM  A Backyard Wildlife Habitat with Marilyn & John Cecil (2003)
  • 9:30 PM Oktoberfest – 2010
  • 11:00 PM Dedication of Canal Park @ Lock 24 (1999)

Tuesday, Aug. 22

  • 9:00 AM Boys’ Volleyball vs. C N. S (10/5/2012)
  • 10:15AM Girls’ Volleyball vs. Liverpool (11/2/2012)
  • 11:20AM BEE a Good Sport: Mary Jo Cerqua (2009)
  • 12:00PM B’ville Community Band @ Syr. Home (8/9/17)
  • 1:00 PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
  • 1:35 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2011)
  • 3:00 PM Jazzeray Cabaret  – Ray Middle School (2015)
  • 4:20 PM Irish Dancers Scoil Rince Branwen (6/3/2017)
  • 5:00 PM Ray 6th Grade & Baker Band Concert (2010)
  • 6:00 PM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
  • 7:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2015)
  • 8:00 PM Beauty of Maine (2012)
  • 9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Indian Spring Farms – Doris Cross (2008)
  • 10:15 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)
  • 11:30 PM American Flag Etiquette

Wednesday, Aug. 23

  • 9:00 AM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
  • 10:00AM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2015)
  • 11:00AM Beauty of Maine (2012)
  • 12:00PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Indian Spring Farms – Doris Cross (2008)
  • 1:15 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)
  • 2:30 PM American Flag Ettiquette
  • 3:00 PM Boys’ Volleyball vs. C-NS (10/5/2012)
  • 4:15 PM Girls’ Volleyball vs. Liverpool (11/2/2012)
  • 5:20 PM BEE a Good Sport: Mary Jo Cerqua (2009)
  • 6:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Syr. Home (8/10/17)
  • 7:00 PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
  • 7:35 PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2011)
  • 9:00 PM Jazzeray Cabaret  – Ray Middle School (2015)
  • 10:20PM Irish Dancers Scoil Rince Branwen (6/3/2017)
  • 11:00PM Ray 6th Grade & Baker High School Band Concert (2010)

Thursday, Aug. 24

  • 9:00 AM Jazzeray Cabaret  – Ray Middle School (2015)
  • 10:20AM Irish Dancers Scoil Rince Branwen (6/3/2017)
  • 11:00AM Ray 6th Grade & Baker High School Band Concert (2010)
  • 12:00PM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
  • 1:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2015)
  • 2:00 PM Beauty of Maine (2012)
  • 3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Indian Spring Farms – Doris Cross (2008)
  • 4:15 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)
  • 5:30 PM American Flag Etiquette
  • 6:00 PM Boys’ Volleyball vs. C-NS (10/5/2012)
  • 7:15 PM Girls’ Volleyball vs. Liverpool (11/2/2012)
  • 8:20 PM BEE a Good Sport: Mary Jo Cerqua (2009)
  • 9:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/10/17)
  • 10:00PM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
  • 10:35PM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2011)

Friday, Aug. 25

  • 9:00 AM B’ville Community Band @ Syracuse Home (8/10/17)
  • 10:05AM Antique Engine Gas-Up (6/18/17)
  • 10:35AM Steam Pageant @ Canandaigua (2011)
  • 12:00PM Jazzeray Cabaret  – Ray Middle School (2015)
  • 1:20 PM Irish Dancers Scoil Rince Branwen (6/3/2017)
  • 2:00 PM Ray 6th Grade & Baker High School Band Concert (2010)
  • 3:00 PM Baldwinsville Canal Arts Festival (7/6/2017)
  • 4:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Vocal Recital (2015)
  • 5:00 PM Beauty of Maine (2012)
  • 6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Indian Spring Farms w Doris Cross (2008)
  • 7:15 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)
  • 8:30 PM American Flag Etiquette
  • 9:00 PM Boys’ Volleyball vs. C-NS (10/5/2012)
  • 10:15PM Girls’ Volleyball vs. Liverpool (11/2/2012)
  • 11:20PM BEE a Good Sport: Mary Jo Cerqua (2009)

