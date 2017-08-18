Library focus: New book club @ BPL

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Rosamond Gifford Lecture Series Book Club

First meeting: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

It’s latest book club in town! We will focus on the authors who will be presenting at the Friends of the Central Library’s 2017-18 Rosamond Gifford Lectures at the Civic Center in Syracuse. Whether you have series tickets or not, please join us to discuss books by great contemporary authors. Our first book will be “The Underground Railroad,” by Colson Whitehead, who is speaking on Tuesday, Sept. 12. A suspenseful tale, it combines fantasy and as well as factual information, and it is a painfully truthful depiction of American slavery. For more information, contact Nancy Howe at nancyh@bville.lib.ny.us or (315) 635-5631.

But wait — August is not over!

BPL Chess Club

6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17

Monthly meeting for all who are interested in playing chess are welcome to attend. Any age and level of expertise is welcome!

B’ville ComiConVersation 2017

Noon. Sunday, Aug. 27

Our fourth annual B’ville ComiConVersation will bring comics, cosplay and capers of all sorts! The “con” features vendors, game tables and a cosplay competition with prizes in several categories!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story