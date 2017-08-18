 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Library focus: New book club @ BPL

Aug 18, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Point of View

Library focus: New book club @ BPL

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Rosamond Gifford Lecture Series Book Club

First meeting: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

It’s latest book club in town! We will focus on the authors who will be presenting at the Friends of the Central Library’s 2017-18 Rosamond Gifford Lectures at the Civic Center in Syracuse. Whether you have series tickets or not, please join us to discuss books by great contemporary authors. Our first book will be “The Underground Railroad,” by Colson Whitehead, who is speaking on Tuesday, Sept. 12. A suspenseful tale, it combines fantasy and as well as factual information, and it is a painfully truthful depiction of American slavery. For more information, contact Nancy Howe at nancyh@bville.lib.ny.us or (315) 635-5631.

But wait — August is not over!

BPL Chess Club

6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17

Monthly meeting for all who are interested in playing chess are welcome to attend. Any age and level of expertise is welcome!

B’ville ComiConVersation 2017 

Noon. Sunday, Aug. 27 

Our fourth annual B’ville ComiConVersation will bring comics, cosplay and capers of all sorts! The “con” features vendors, game tables and a cosplay competition with prizes in several categories!

Comment on this Story

Canton Woods: Improve your health and wellness this fall at Canton Woods

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime DeWitt election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill