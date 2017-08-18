LETTER: Paper Mill Island should provide good music at an affordable price

To the editor:

This letter is really for Mayor Dick Clarke.

I had to write, because if handled right, I see a fantastic opportunity for music in Baldwinsville.

The goal should be “Good Music at an Affordable Price.”

Mayor Clarke is absolutely right when he says the “village needs to reinvent the island.” In other words, thinking outside the box, not obsessing about competing with the Lakeview Amphitheater or booking “major musical acts.”

Although subjective, there are, generally, only two kinds of music: good and bad. There can be bad classical, good rap, good country, bad jazz, etc. Also, there appears to be a melding today of various styles, such as classical and other types, as seems to be found at the Skaneateles Festival. The goal should be good music.

Supply usually exceeds demand in the arts, so there is affordable music out there; the problem is finding it and tapping new talent. The big names are probably not affordable.

I urge the mayor to go slow and do this right; the rewards could be tremendous. At this stage do not hire a promoter. I recommend the following:

1. Form a committee to research and gather information.

2. Network as a way of obtaining information. One person possibly can’t help, but can refer you to someone else. It is something like networking when job hunting. The following might be places to start:

Syracuse University music dept. and professors

Symphoria

Skaneateles Festival

Canton Woods (they have musical events)

Various churches (where there are organists, etc.)

Possibly my ideas are impractical, but acting hastily could cause problems.

Janet Solomon

Baldwinsville

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story