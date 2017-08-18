From the Assembly: The Great New York State Fair has much to offer

Aug 18, 2017 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Point of View, Things to Do
Central New Yorkers associate the end of summer with the New York State Fair. This historic and prized tourism event is ever-changing and evolving to best represent the State and all of the wonderful things that make our State great.
Once again this year, fair-goers will be met with many changes at the Fair:
These improvements are part of a multi-year investment plan initiated by Gov. Cuomo to revitalize the 127-year-old fairgrounds. First implemented for the 2016 Fair with a new main gate, an RV-park and a new midway area, the $50 million investment lead to record-setting attendance.
There are more exciting changes planned for the New York State Fair, funded by $50 million included in the 2017-18 state budget and $20 million from the Upstate Revitalization Initiative Investment: an 80,000-square-foot hybrid building and Expo Center available for year-round use is expected to be built by the opening of the 2018 NYS Fair. Also expected to be completed by the 2018 NYS Fair is a new on-ramp to I-690 West and more improvements to the Orange lot to improve parking and traffic congestion.
