From the Assembly: The Great New York State Fair has much to offer

Central New Yorkers associate the end of summer with the New York State Fair. This historic and prized tourism event is ever-changing and evolving to best represent the State and all of the wonderful things that make our State great.

Once again this year, fair-goers will be met with many changes at the Fair:

The event has been expanded to 13 days to allow additional time for more people to experience the thrills and joys of our state’s premier showcase.

There will be four Baby Care Centers around the grounds. The Centers are supervised and air-conditioned, providing private spaces for nursing mothers and an area for quick diaper changes.

Improvements have been made to Indian Village, including a revitalized Turtle Mound stage.

The Taste NY Store and the Taste NY Market will join other vendors in the Horticulture Building, including more than 30 local companies.

A first-ever drone video competition, which will be professionally judged and will feature videos that were mostly shot using a drone or another unmanned aerial vehicle.

The milk bar returns, remaining at 25 cents per cup, thanks to the sponsorship of Tully’s Good Times.

The American Dairy Association’s Butter Sculpture will also return and is sponsored by Wegmans.

An exhibit in the Science and Engineering Building featuring STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) hands-on activities, workshops and demonstrations which will allow young people to explore careers in related fields.

These improvements are part of a multi-year investment plan initiated by Gov. Cuomo to revitalize the 127-year-old fairgrounds. First implemented for the 2016 Fair with a new main gate, an RV-park and a new midway area, the $50 million investment lead to record-setting attendance.

There are more exciting changes planned for the New York State Fair, funded by $50 million included in the 2017-18 state budget and $20 million from the Upstate Revitalization Initiative Investment: an 80,000-square-foot hybrid building and Expo Center available for year-round use is expected to be built by the opening of the 2018 NYS Fair. Also expected to be completed by the 2018 NYS Fair is a new on-ramp to I-690 West and more improvements to the Orange lot to improve parking and traffic congestion.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story