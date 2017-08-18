Canton Woods: Improve your health and wellness this fall at Canton Woods

By Ruth Troy

Director

Canton Woods offers several options to improve your health and wellness. You are sure to find the class that matches your needs and interests. Fall is a new season and a new opportunity to get fit.

Kripalu “Chair Optional” Yoga is coming to Canton Woods in September! The class will be taught by Kripalu Yoga Instructor Yvonne Martin. A free demo class is planned for 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11. The class will be six sessions from Sept. 18 to Nov. 6 (no class Oct. 9 or Oct. 16). The class fee is $60 (register by Sept. 11 and pay only $50). Kripalu Yoga is a mindful, soothing practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and is adaptable to every person and every body. If you are new to yoga and not sure if a mat or a chair is right for you, this is an ideal setting to come find out what works best for you.

Tai Chi is held at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Canton Woods. There is a small fee for this class; speak to the instructor.

Active Older Adult Exercise lead by Y instructor Cathy Pacini starts at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 12. This class is every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee for this class payable to the instructor.

Arm Chair Aerobics is held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. This may be the perfect way to get back into exercise if you have not been active for a while. This class is free and led by a senior volunteer.

More music fills the air at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Canton Woods. Enjoy old world sounds of Eastern European Folk Music played by violin and cello duo Wonder Laughter!

Registered Dietitian Laurie Zirilli will speak at 11:30 a.m. Friday Aug. 25. Laurie’s topic is Adequate Protein throughout the Life Cycle. Come to hear her speak, make a reservation and stay for lunch.

Senior Nutrition. On, Wednesday Aug. 23, the menu includes a turkey club sandwich on marble rye bread, chunky basil tomato soup, fresh strawberries and whipped topping. Make a reservation and join us for lunch.

