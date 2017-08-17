Teens give back at Caz Cares

Cazenovia teens from the CHS Field Hockey Program, Project Cafe and the general community volunteered their time recently to help Caz Cares undertake its Fresh Food giveaway on Tuesday, August 8.

Each month, more than 100 families are able to receive fresh produce, bread and dairy items from Caz Cares, which is located at 101 Nelson St.

“It is with the help of great groups of young people and adults that we are able to provide this event with such ease,” said Julie Hagan, Caz Cares assistant director. “We are incredibly grateful to all of our volunteers and especially to our schools, our athletic teams and other groups of students that come up each month to support the families we serve.”

For more information about Caz Cares, visit cazcares.org or call 315-655-3174.

