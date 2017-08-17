 

Tamara K. Clark, 52

Aug 17, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, Obituaries

Tamara K. Clark, 52, of Jamesville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. She was born on Aug. 20, 1964. She was an associate editor with Eagle Newspapers for many years. Currently she was a representative for New York Life Insurance Co. Tamara loved attending the Renaissance Fair.
She is predeceased by her mother, Kim Ryan Beaulieu and grandmother, Shirley Klumpp Ryan.
Tamara is survived by her loving husband, Robert M. Clark, cousin, Carol Osborn Ackles and many more loved cousins.
A memorial service was held at the Edward J. Ryan and Son Funeral Home, 3180 Bellevue Ave. Calling hours were held prior to the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tamara’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society; 6725 Lyons St PO Box 7, East Syracuse, NY 13057.

Roberta Moseley

