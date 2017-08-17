Roberta Moseley

Roberta Lyon Moseley passed away on Aug. 15, 2017. She was born Aug. 25, 1919, in the town of Nelson. Bobbie was the youngest of four children born to Merritt, Sr. and Viola Raymond Lyon. Roberta attended “The Old Stone Schoolhouse,” and graduated from Cazenovia Central School in 1937. She was employed by a legal firm in Syracuse after graduating from Powelson Business School. Roberta married Frederick G. Moseley on April 2, 1942. For more than 20 years, they owned and operated Frebeck Dairy Farm on Thomas Road in the town of Nelson. She was a member of the Nelson Methodist Church, Nelson Grange, Farm Bureau, Madison County Cooperative Extension, NYS Association of Educational Secretaries and taught 4-H for many years. After her children were older, she returned to work at Cazenovia Central School for 13 years, retiring in 1981.

Roberta was predeceased by her husband, Frederick; two brothers, Merritt D. Lyon, Jr. and Eugene Lyon; and by a sister, Virginia Brooks.

She is survived by her children, Joan (Stephen) Law of Morrisville and Gene (Heather) Moseley of Cazenovia; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

There are no calling hours and burial will be private. Contributions in Roberta’s memory may be made to the Nelson Rural Cemetery, c/o Fay Lyon, 3133 Lyon Rd., Cazenovia, NY 13035. To leave a message of sympathy for the Moseley family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservies.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story