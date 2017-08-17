Liverpool HS announces fall sports schedule

After a 2016-17 season that culminated with a first-ever baseball state Class AA championship, Liverpool High School now heads into a new year with more high expectations. Here is the fall sports varsity schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.

Football

Sept. 1: Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8: at Union-Endicott, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: Cicero-North Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: Utica Proctor, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: at Nottingham, 6:30

Oct. 13: Auburn, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Aug. 31: Bethlehem, 1 p.m.

Sept. 1: Saratoga Springs, 2 p.m.

Sept. 6; at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

Sept. 9: Islip (at Herkimer CC), 8 p.m.

Sept. 10: Massapequa (at Herkimer CC), 11 a.m.

Sept. 13: Fayetteville-Manlius, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: Rochester Aquinas, 1 p.m.

Sept. 20: West Genesee, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: New Hartford, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26: Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28: Cicero-North Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: Elmira, 1 p.m.

Oct. 3: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30

Oct. 7: Whitesboro, 5:30

Oct. 10: at West Genesee, 6:30

Oct. 14: at Baldwinsville, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Sept. 1: Fowler, 1 p.m.

Sept. 2: CBA, 3 p.m.

Sept. 5: at Nottingham, 6 p.m.

Sept. 7: Henninger, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Fayetteville-Manlius, 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 12: Cicero-North Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14: West Genesee, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19: at Corcoran, 6 p.m.

Sept. 25: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: Nottingham, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: at Henninger, 6:30

Oct. 2: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

Oct. 4: at West Genesee, 6:30

Oct. 6: Corcoran, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30

Oct. 12: Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Field Hockey

Aug. 30: Camden, 1 p.m.

Sept. 8: Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11: Fayetteville-Manlius, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Greene, 6 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: at Cazenovia, 4:30

Sept. 28: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: East Syracuse Minoa, 6:30

Oct. 4: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: Cicero-North Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12: at Cortland, 6:30

Oct. 14: Holland Patent, 10:30 a.m.

Boys, Girls Cross Country

Sept. 6: West Genesee, 4:30

Sept. 13: Syracuse West, 4:30

Sept. 20: at Cicero-North Syracuse (w/Syracuse East), 4:30

Sept. 27: at Fayetteville-Manlius (w/Baldwinsville), 4:30

Oct. 18: SCAC Championships at Baldwinsville, 4:30

Nov. 4; Section III Championships at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill

Nov. 11: NYSPHSAA Championships at Wayne HS

Nov. 18: Federation Championships at Bowdoin Park

Girls Volleyball

Aug. 28: at Central Square, 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 2: at Penfield Tournament, 8 a.m.

Sept. 6: Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30

Sept. 7: Corcoran, 6 p.m.

Sept. 12: Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

Sept. 14: at Nottingham, 6:30

Sept. 18: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 5 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Baldwinsville, 6:30

Sept. 23: at Victor Tournament, 8 a.m.

Sept. 25: Henninger, 6:30

Sept. 27: West Genesee, 6 p.m.

Sept. 29: at Corcoran, 6 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Baldwinsville Tournament, 8 a.m.

Oct. 2: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

Oct. 5: Nottingham, 6:30

Oct. 7: Baldwinsville, 3:30

Oct. 17: at Henninger, 6 p.m.

Oct. 19: at West Genesee, 6:30

Boys Volleyball

Sept. 6: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30

Sept. 13: Central Square, 6:30

Sept. 18: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30

Sept. 20: Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

Sept. 21: Living Word Academy, 6:30

Sept. 26: at Syracuse, 6:30

Oct. 2: Oswego, 6:30

Oct. 4: Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30

Oct. 10: at Central Square, 6 p.m.

Oct. 12: Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30

Oct. 18: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

Oct. 20: Syracuse, 6:30

Oct. 24: at Baldwinsville, 6:30

Oct. 26: at Oswego, 6:30

Girls Swimming

Sept. 6: Fayetteville-Manlius (at Cazenovia College), 7 p.m.

Sept. 14: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5 p.m.

Sept. 19: Cicero-North Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Sept. 21: Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Oct. 3: Auburn, 5 p.m.

Oct. 6: New Hartford, 5 p.m.

Oct. 11: West Genesee, 5 p.m.

Oct. 13: SCAC Diving Meet, 5 p.m.

Oct. 14: SCAC Swim Meet at Nottingham, 11 a.m.

Oct. 19: at Mexico, 5 p.m.

Oct. 24: at Baldwinsville, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Home matches at Liverpool Golf and Country Club

Aug. 24: Cicero-North Syracuse (Blue), 11 a.m.

Aug. 25: at West Genesee, 11 a.m.

Aug. 28: at Drumlins Invitational, 8 a.m.

Aug. 30: Baldwinsville, 11 a.m.

Aug. 31: Cicero-North Syracuse (Green), 11 a.m.

Sept. 7: Syracuse, 3:30

Sept. 11; Fayetteville-Manlius, 3:30

Sept. 13: at Cicero-North Syracuse (Blue), 3:30

Sept. 15; West Genesee, 3:30

Sept. 18: at Baldwinsville, 3:30

Sept. 19: at Cicero-North Syracuse (Green), 3:30

Sept. 27: at Syracuse, 3:30

Sept. 28: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 3:30

Oct. 2: SCAC Tournament, time TBD

Girls Tennis

Aug. 28: at Oneida Tournament, 9 a.m.

Aug. 30: Fayetteville-Manlius, 4 p.m.

Sept. 1: Cicero-North Syracuse, 11 a.m.

Sept. 6: at Syracuse East, 4:30

Sept. 8: Baldwinsville, 4:30

Sept. 11: at West Genesee, 4:30

Sept. 13: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 4:30

Sept. 15: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Sept. 18: Syracuse East, 4:30

Sept. 20: at Baldwinsville, 4:30

Sept. 26: West Genesee, 4:30

Sept. 28: Auburn, 4:30

