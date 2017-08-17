Hit and run in Town of Onondaga

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run crash on McDonald Road in the Town of Onondaga that has left a pedestrian in serious condition.

At approximately 11: 44 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies along with rescue personnel from the Onondaga Hill Fire Department responded to the area of McDonald Road and Velasko Road for a reported hit and run involving a pedestrian. When Deputies arrived on scene they discovered an adult female on the side of the road who was conscious and alter after sustaining significant injuries from being struck. She was quickly transported to Upstate University Hospital where she is currently in serious but stable condition. Deputies investigating the crash state that the victim appeared to have been walking westbound on the north shoulder of McDonald Road when an unidentified vehicle struck her from behind. Deputies say that the suspect vehicle should have noticeable damage to the front passenger side.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash and ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information regarding the crash to call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 315-435-3051or by sending a tip using the tip411 app.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story