F-M announces fall sports schedule

A busy fall sports season at Fayetteville-Manlius High School includes the pursuit of another national championship by the girls cross country team and the defense of a Section III title in girls swimming, plus the debut of the Salt City Athletic Conference in most sports.

Here is the varsity schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.

Football

Sept. 1: at Corcoran, 6 p.m.

Sept. 8: Henninger, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: at West Genesee, 6 p.m.

Sept. 22: CBA, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28: at Indian River, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: Central Square, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13: at Rome Free Academy, 7 p.m.

Boys, Girls Cross Country

Sept. 7: at Syracuse East (w/Syracuse West), 4:30

Sept. 9: at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Invitational, 9 a.m.

Sept. 13: Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30

Sept. 16: at Wayne Eagles Invitational, 9 a.m.

Sept. 20: at West Genesee, 4:30

Sept. 27: Liverpool (w/Baldwinsville), 4:30

Oct. 18: SCAC Championships at Baldwinsville, 4:30

Nov. 4; Section III Championships at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill

Nov. 11: NYSPHSAA Championships at Wayne HS

Nov. 18: Federation Championships at Bowdoin Park

Boys Soccer

Aug. 31: Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

Sept. 2: at Jamesville-DeWitt, noon

Sept. 5: at Corcoran, 6 p.m.

Sept. 9: at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 12: at Nottingham, 6 p.m.

Sept. 14: Henninger, 6:30

Sept. 16: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

Sept. 19: Baldwinsville, 6:30

Sept. 23: at CBA, 1 p.m.

Sept. 25: West Genesee, 6:30

Sept. 27: Corcoran, 6:30

Oct. 2: Nottingham, 6:30

Oct. 4: at Henninger, 6:30

Oct. 7: at Baldwinsville, 3 p.m.

Oct. 10: Liverpool, 6:30

Oct. 12: at West Genesee, 6:30

Girls Soccer

Sept. 2: at Jamesville-DeWitt, noon

Sept. 5: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Whitesboro, 11 a.m.

Sept. 11: Victor, 5 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: Oneonta, 2 p.m.

Sept. 17: Chenango Forks, noon

Sept. 19: Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

Sept. 23: at CBA, 2 p.m.

Sept. 26: at West Genesee, 6:30

Sept. 28: Baldwinsville, 6:30

Oct. 3: Liverpool, 6:30

Oct. 5: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

Oct. 7: at Rochester Aquinas, 2 p.m.

Oct. 9: Horseheads, 2 p.m.

Oct. 12: West Genesee, 7:30

Field Hockey

Aug. 29: Whitney Point, 2 p.m.

Aug. 31-Sept. 1: F-M Tournament

Sept. 6: Cazenovia, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Cicero-North Syracuse, 1:30

Sept. 11: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15-16: at Whitesboro Tournament

Sept. 20: Baldwinsville, 4:30

Sept. 23: Whitesboro, 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 25: Auburn, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4: Liverpool, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: at East Syracuse Minoa, 11:45 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Home meets at Cazenovia College Aquatics Center

Sept. 6: Liverpool, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5 p.m.

Sept. 15: Cicero-North Syracuse (at Le Moyne College), 7 p.m.

Sept. 19: CBA (at Le Moyne College), 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Oct. 6: West Genesee, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Oswego, 5 p.m.

Oct. 13: SCAC Diving Meet at Liverpool, 5 p.m.

Oct. 14: SCAC Swim Meet at Nottingham, 11 a.m.

Oct. 17: at Mexico, 5 p.m.

Oct. 20: Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Aug. 26: Coaches vs. Cancer Doubles Smash Tournament, 8 a.m.

Aug. 30: at Liverpool, 4 p.m.

Sept. 1: at Syracuse East, 11 a.m.

Sept. 6: at West Genesee, 4:30

Sept. 8: Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30

Sept. 11: Baldwinsville, 4:30

Sept. 13: Liverpool, 4:30

Sept. 15: Syracuse East, 4:30

Sept. 18: West Genesee, 4:30

Sept. 20: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Sept. 22: at Baldwinsville, 4:30

Boys Golf

Home matches at Woodcrest Golf Course

Aug. 23: Cicero-North Syracuse, 11 a.m.

Aug. 28: at Drumlins Invitational, 8 a.m.

Aug. 29: Syracuse, 11 a.m.

Sept. 1: at Baldwinsville, 11 a.m.

Sept. 5: at Cicero-North Syracuse (Blue), 3:30

Sept. 7: West Genesee, 3:30

Sept. 11: at Liverpool, 3:30

Sept. 14: Cicero-North Syracuse (Green), 3:30

Sept. 18: at Syracuse, 3:30

Sept. 19: Baldwinsville, 3:30

Sept. 22: Cicero-North Syracuse (Blue), 3:30

Sept. 26: at West Genesee, 3:30

Sept. 28: Liverpool, 3:30

Girls Volleyball

Aug. 29: Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30

Sept. 5: Oswego, 6 p.m.

Sept. 7: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

Sept. 12: at Henninger, 6 p.m.

Sept. 14: West Genesee, 6 p.m.

Sept. 16: at Central Square Tournament, 8 a.m.

Sept. 18: Liverpool, 5 p.m.

Sept. 19: at Corcoran, 6 p.m.

Sept. 23: Hornets’ Nest Invitational, 8:15 a.m.

Sept. 26: at Baldwinsville, 6:30

Sept. 27: Nottingham, 6:30

Sept. 29: Cicero-North Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Oct. 3: Henninger, 6 p.m.

Oct. 5: at West Genesee, 6:30

Oct. 12: Corcoran, 6 p.m.

Oct. 17: Baldwinsville, 6 p.m.

Oct. 19: at Nottingham, 6:30

Boys Volleyball

Sept. 6: at Syracuse, 6:30

Sept. 13: at Baldwinsville, 6:30

Sept. 18: Liverpool, 6:30

Sept. 22: at Central Square, 6 p.m.

Sept. 26: Oswego, 6:30

Sept. 28: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30

Oct. 2: Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

Oct. 4: Syracuse, 6:30

Oct. 10: Baldwinsville, 6:30

Oct. 12: at Liverpool, 6:30

Oct. 13: Midlakes (at C-NS Gym), 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: Central Square, 6:30

Oct. 20: at Oswego, 6:30

Oct. 24: Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30

Oct. 26: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30

