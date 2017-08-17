F-M announces fall sports schedule

Aug 17, 2017 Phil Blackwell Eagle Bulletin, High School
A busy fall sports season at Fayetteville-Manlius High School includes the pursuit of another national championship by the girls cross country team and the defense of a Section III title in girls swimming, plus the debut of the Salt City Athletic Conference in most sports.
Here is the varsity schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.
Football
Sept. 1: at Corcoran, 6 p.m.
Sept. 8: Henninger, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15: at West Genesee, 6 p.m.
Sept. 22: CBA, 7 p.m.
Sept. 28: at Indian River, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6: Central Square, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13: at Rome Free Academy, 7 p.m.
Boys, Girls Cross Country
Sept. 7: at Syracuse East (w/Syracuse West), 4:30
Sept. 9: at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Invitational, 9 a.m.
Sept. 13: Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30
Sept. 16: at Wayne Eagles Invitational, 9 a.m.
Sept. 20: at West Genesee, 4:30
Sept. 27: Liverpool (w/Baldwinsville), 4:30
Oct. 18: SCAC Championships at Baldwinsville, 4:30
Nov. 4; Section III Championships at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill
Nov. 11: NYSPHSAA Championships at Wayne HS
Nov. 18: Federation Championships at Bowdoin Park
Boys Soccer
Aug. 31: Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30
Sept. 2: at Jamesville-DeWitt, noon
Sept. 5: at Corcoran, 6 p.m.
Sept. 9: at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Sept. 12: at Nottingham, 6 p.m.
Sept. 14: Henninger, 6:30
Sept. 16: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30
Sept. 19: Baldwinsville, 6:30
Sept. 23: at CBA, 1 p.m.
Sept. 25: West Genesee, 6:30
Sept. 27: Corcoran, 6:30
Oct. 2: Nottingham, 6:30
Oct. 4: at Henninger, 6:30
Oct. 7: at Baldwinsville, 3 p.m.
Oct. 10: Liverpool, 6:30
Oct. 12: at West Genesee, 6:30
Girls Soccer
Sept. 2: at Jamesville-DeWitt, noon
Sept. 5: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: Whitesboro, 11 a.m.
Sept. 11: Victor, 5 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16: Oneonta, 2 p.m.
Sept. 17: Chenango Forks, noon
Sept. 19: Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30
Sept. 23: at CBA, 2 p.m.
Sept. 26: at West Genesee, 6:30
Sept. 28: Baldwinsville, 6:30
Oct. 3: Liverpool, 6:30
Oct. 5: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30
Oct. 7: at Rochester Aquinas, 2 p.m.
Oct. 9: Horseheads, 2 p.m.
Oct. 12: West Genesee, 7:30
Field Hockey
Aug. 29: Whitney Point, 2 p.m.
Aug. 31-Sept. 1: F-M Tournament
Sept. 6: Cazenovia, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: Cicero-North Syracuse, 1:30
Sept. 11: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15-16: at Whitesboro Tournament
Sept. 20: Baldwinsville, 4:30
Sept. 23: Whitesboro, 11:30 a.m.
Sept. 25: Auburn, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Liverpool, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: at East Syracuse Minoa, 11:45 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Home meets at Cazenovia College Aquatics Center
Sept. 6: Liverpool, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 5 p.m.
Sept. 15: Cicero-North Syracuse (at Le Moyne College), 7 p.m.
Sept. 19: CBA (at Le Moyne College), 7 p.m.
Sept. 29: at Auburn, 5 p.m.
Oct. 6: West Genesee, 6 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Oswego, 5 p.m.
Oct. 13: SCAC Diving Meet at Liverpool, 5 p.m.
Oct. 14: SCAC Swim Meet at Nottingham, 11 a.m.
Oct. 17: at Mexico, 5 p.m.
Oct. 20: Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Aug. 26: Coaches vs. Cancer Doubles Smash Tournament, 8 a.m.
Aug. 30: at Liverpool, 4 p.m.
Sept. 1: at Syracuse East, 11 a.m.
Sept. 6: at West Genesee, 4:30
Sept. 8: Cicero-North Syracuse, 4:30
Sept. 11: Baldwinsville, 4:30
Sept. 13: Liverpool, 4:30
Sept. 15: Syracuse East, 4:30
Sept. 18: West Genesee, 4:30
Sept. 20: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 4 p.m.
Sept. 22: at Baldwinsville, 4:30
Boys Golf
Home matches at Woodcrest Golf Course
Aug. 23: Cicero-North Syracuse, 11 a.m.
Aug. 28: at Drumlins Invitational, 8 a.m.
Aug. 29: Syracuse, 11 a.m.
Sept. 1: at Baldwinsville, 11 a.m.
Sept. 5: at Cicero-North Syracuse (Blue), 3:30
Sept. 7: West Genesee, 3:30
Sept. 11: at Liverpool, 3:30
Sept. 14: Cicero-North Syracuse (Green), 3:30
Sept. 18: at Syracuse, 3:30
Sept. 19: Baldwinsville, 3:30
Sept. 22: Cicero-North Syracuse (Blue), 3:30
Sept. 26: at West Genesee, 3:30
Sept. 28: Liverpool, 3:30
Girls Volleyball
Aug. 29: Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30
Sept. 5: Oswego, 6 p.m.
Sept. 7: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30
Sept. 12: at Henninger, 6 p.m.
Sept. 14: West Genesee, 6 p.m.
Sept. 16: at Central Square Tournament, 8 a.m.
Sept. 18: Liverpool, 5 p.m.
Sept. 19: at Corcoran, 6 p.m.
Sept. 23: Hornets’ Nest Invitational, 8:15 a.m.
Sept. 26: at Baldwinsville, 6:30
Sept. 27: Nottingham, 6:30
Sept. 29: Cicero-North Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Oct. 3: Henninger, 6 p.m.
Oct. 5: at West Genesee, 6:30
Oct. 12: Corcoran, 6 p.m.
Oct. 17: Baldwinsville, 6 p.m.
Oct. 19: at Nottingham, 6:30
Boys Volleyball
Sept. 6: at Syracuse, 6:30
Sept. 13: at Baldwinsville, 6:30
Sept. 18: Liverpool, 6:30
Sept. 22: at Central Square, 6 p.m.
Sept. 26: Oswego, 6:30
Sept. 28: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30
Oct. 2: Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30
Oct. 4: Syracuse, 6:30
Oct. 10: Baldwinsville, 6:30
Oct. 12: at Liverpool, 6:30
Oct. 13: Midlakes (at C-NS Gym), 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: Central Square, 6:30
Oct. 20: at Oswego, 6:30
Oct. 24: Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30
Oct. 26: at Cicero-North Syracuse, 6:30
Aug 17, 2017 0
Aug 17, 2017 0
Aug 17, 2017 0
Aug 17, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 17, 2017