C-NS announces fall sports schedule

Cicero-North Syracuse High School’s 2017-18 sports season is, again, a busy one, with many important events the school will host, none bigger than June’s state track and field championships that return to Bragman Stadium.

Here is the fall sports varsity schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.

Football

Aug. 31: Fairport (at Carrier Dome), 5 p.m.

Sept. 8: Horseheads, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22: at Auburn, 6:30

Sept. 29: Nottingham, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Utica Proctor, 1:30

Girls Soccer

Aug. 30: Whitesboro, 4 p.m.

Sept. 1: at Central Square, noon

Sept. 6: Liverpool, 6:30

Sept. 9: Auburn, noon

Sept. 13: at West Genesee, 6:30

Sept. 16: Owego Free Academy, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17: Oneonta, 10 a.m.

Sept. 19: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30

Sept. 21: Baldwinsville, 6:30

Sept. 23: at Rome Free Academy, 10 a.m.

Sept. 28: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Bishop Ludden, 4:30

Oct. 3: West Genesee, 6:30

Oct. 5: Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30

Oct. 12: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Whitesboro, 11 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Aug. 31: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30

Sept. 5: West Genesee, 6:30

Sept. 8: CBA (Optimist Tournament), 7:30

Sept. 9: Optimist Tournament, opponent TBD

Sept. 12: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14: Corcoran, 6:30

Sept. 16: Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30

Sept. 18: at Nottingham, 6 p.m.

Sept. 22: Baldwinsville, 6:30

Sept. 25: at Henninger, 6:30

Sept. 27: at West Genesee, 6:30

Oct. 2: Liverpool, 6:30

Oct. 4: at Corcoran, 6 p.m.

Oct. 6: Nottingham, 6:30

Oct. 10: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12: Henninger, 6:30

Boys Volleyball

Sept. 6: Baldwinsville, 6:30

Sept. 13: Oswego, 6:30

Sept. 15: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 4 p.m.

Sept. 19: at Syracuse, 6:30

Sept. 20: at Liverpool, 6:30

Sept. 22: Rush-Henrietta, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26: Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30

Sept. 28: at Central Square, 4 p.m.

Oct. 2: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30

Oct. 4: at Baldwinsville, 6:30

Oct. 10: at Oswego, 6:30

Oct. 12: Syracuse, 6:30

Oct. 13: Midlakes, 5 p.m.

Oct. 14: Canisius, 12:30

Oct. 15: at Williamsville South Tournament, 8 a.m.

Oct. 18: Liverpool, 6:30

Oct. 19: Living Word Academy, 6:30

Oct. 21: Rochester McQuaid, 10 a.m.

Oct. 24: Central Square, 6:30

Oct. 26: Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30

Girls Volleyball

Aug. 31: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30

Sept. 2: at Penfield Tournament, 8 a.m.

Sept. 5: at Central Square, 6 p.m.

Sept. 7: Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30

Sept. 12: at Liverpool, 6:30

Sept. 14; Henninger, 6:30

Sept. 18: at Corcoran, 6 p.m.

Sept. 20: West Genesee, 6:30

Sept. 23: at Victor Tournament, noon

Sept. 25: at Nottingham, 6:30

Sept. 27: Baldwinsville, 6:30

Sept. 29: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 5 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Baldwinsville Tournament, 8 a.m.

Oct. 2: Liverpool, 6:30

Oct. 5: at Henninger, 6 p.m.

Oct. 10: Corcoran, 6:30

Oct. 12: at West Genesee, 6:30

Oct. 16: at Oswego, 6:30

Oct. 17: Nottingham, 6:30

Oct. 19: at Baldwinsville, 6:30

Field Hockey

Aug. 31: at Whitesboro, 6:30

Sept. 5: Camden, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7: Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 1:30

Sept. 11: Cazenovia, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13: Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15: at Cortland, 6:30

Sept. 18: East Syracuse Minoa, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: Liverpool, 7 p.m.;

Sept. 27: Fayetteville-Manlius, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: Canastota, 11 a.m.

Oct. 3: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5: at East Syracuse Minoa, 6:15

Oct. 10: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12: at Auburn, 6:30

Boys, Girls Cross Country

Sept. 6: at Baldwinsville, 4:30

Sept. 13: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 4:30

Sept. 20: Liverpool (w/Syracuse East), 4:30

Sept. 27: West Genesee (w/Syracuse West), 4:30

Oct. 18: SCAC Championships at Baldwinsville, 4:30

Nov. 4; Section III Championships at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill

Nov. 11: NYSPHSAA Championships at Wayne HS

Nov. 18: Federation Championships at Bowdoin Park

Girls Swimming

Home meets at Le Moyne College Pool

Sept. 7: Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12: at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Sept. 15: Fayetteville-Manlius, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19: at Liverpool, 5 p.m.

Sept. 21: Mexico, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26: Jamesville-DeWitt, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: CBA, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Auburn, 5 pm.

Oct. 13: SCAC Diving Meet at Liverpool, 5 p.m.

Oct. 14: SCAC Swim Meet at Nottingham, 11 a.m.

Oct. 17: New Hartford, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19: at West Genesee, 5 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Oswego, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf (Blue)

Home matches at Northern Pines Golf Course

Aug. 24: at Liverpool, 11 a.m.

Aug. 25: C-NS Green, 11 a.m.

Aug. 28: at Drumlins Invitational, 8 a.m.

Sept. 1: at Syracuse, 3:30

Sept. 5: Fayetteville-Manlius, 3:30

Sept. 8: at Baldwinsville, 3:30

Sept. 11; at West Genesee, 3:30

Sept. 13: Liverpool, 3:30

Sept. 15: C-NS Green, 3:30

Sept. 20: Syracuse, 3:30

Sept. 22: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 3:30

Sept. 26: Baldwinsville, 3:30

Sept. 28: West Genesee, 3:30

Boys Golf (Green)

Home matches at Northern Pines Golf Course

Aug. 23: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 11 a.m.

Aug. 25: C-NS Blue, 11 a.m.

Aug. 28: at Drumlins Invitational, 8 a.m.

Aug. 29: West Genesee, 11 a.m.

Aug. 31: at Liverpool, 11 a.m.

Sept. 6: Baldwinsville, 3:30

Sept. 12: at Syracuse, 3:30

Sept. 14: Fayetteville-Manlius, 3:30

Sept. 15: C-NS Blue, 3:30

Sept. 18: at West Genesee, 3:30

Sept. 19: Liverpool, 3:30

Sept. 21: at Baldwinsville, 3:30

Sept. 29: Syracuse, 3:30

Girls Tennis

Aug. 30: West Genesee, 11 a.m.

Sept. 1: at Liverpool, 11 a.m.

Sept. 6: at Baldwinsville, 4:30

Sept. 8: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 4:30

Sept. 11: Syracuse East, 4:30

Sept. 13: at West Genesee, 4:30

Sept. 14: at Syracuse East, 4:30

Sept. 15: Liverpool, 4:30

Sept. 18: Baldwinsville, 4:30

Sept. 20: Fayetteville-Manlius, 4:30

