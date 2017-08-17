C-NS announces fall sports schedule

Aug 17, 2017 Phil Blackwell High School, Star Review
Cicero-North Syracuse High School’s 2017-18 sports season is, again, a busy one, with many important events the school will host, none bigger than June’s state track and field championships that return to Bragman Stadium.
Here is the fall sports varsity schedule, with all dates and times subject to change.
Football
Aug. 31: Fairport (at Carrier Dome), 5 p.m.
Sept. 8: Horseheads, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22: at Auburn, 6:30
Sept. 29: Nottingham, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6: Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Utica Proctor, 1:30
Girls Soccer
Aug. 30: Whitesboro, 4 p.m.
Sept. 1: at Central Square, noon
Sept. 6: Liverpool, 6:30
Sept. 9: Auburn, noon
Sept. 13: at West Genesee, 6:30
Sept. 16: Owego Free Academy, 1 p.m.
Sept. 17: Oneonta, 10 a.m.
Sept. 19: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30
Sept. 21: Baldwinsville, 6:30
Sept. 23: at Rome Free Academy, 10 a.m.
Sept. 28: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: at Bishop Ludden, 4:30
Oct. 3: West Genesee, 6:30
Oct. 5: Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30
Oct. 12: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Whitesboro, 11 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Aug. 31: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30
Sept. 5: West Genesee, 6:30
Sept. 8: CBA (Optimist Tournament), 7:30
Sept. 9: Optimist Tournament, opponent TBD
Sept. 12: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14: Corcoran, 6:30
Sept. 16: Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30
Sept. 18: at Nottingham, 6 p.m.
Sept. 22: Baldwinsville, 6:30
Sept. 25: at Henninger, 6:30
Sept. 27: at West Genesee, 6:30
Oct. 2: Liverpool, 6:30
Oct. 4: at Corcoran, 6 p.m.
Oct. 6: Nottingham, 6:30
Oct. 10: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12: Henninger, 6:30
Boys Volleyball
Sept. 6: Baldwinsville, 6:30
Sept. 13: Oswego, 6:30
Sept. 15: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 4 p.m.
Sept. 19: at Syracuse, 6:30
Sept. 20: at Liverpool, 6:30
Sept. 22: Rush-Henrietta, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26: Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30
Sept. 28: at Central Square, 4 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30
Oct. 4: at Baldwinsville, 6:30
Oct. 10: at Oswego, 6:30
Oct. 12: Syracuse, 6:30
Oct. 13: Midlakes, 5 p.m.
Oct. 14: Canisius, 12:30
Oct. 15: at Williamsville South Tournament, 8 a.m.
Oct. 18: Liverpool, 6:30
Oct. 19: Living Word Academy, 6:30
Oct. 21: Rochester McQuaid, 10 a.m.
Oct. 24: Central Square, 6:30
Oct. 26: Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30
Girls Volleyball
Aug. 31: at Jamesville-DeWitt, 6:30
Sept. 2: at Penfield Tournament, 8 a.m.
Sept. 5: at Central Square, 6 p.m.
Sept. 7: Fayetteville-Manlius, 6:30
Sept. 12: at Liverpool, 6:30
Sept. 14; Henninger, 6:30
Sept. 18: at Corcoran, 6 p.m.
Sept. 20: West Genesee, 6:30
Sept. 23: at Victor Tournament, noon
Sept. 25: at Nottingham, 6:30
Sept. 27: Baldwinsville, 6:30
Sept. 29: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 5 p.m.
Sept. 30: at Baldwinsville Tournament, 8 a.m.
Oct. 2: Liverpool, 6:30
Oct. 5: at Henninger, 6 p.m.
Oct. 10: Corcoran, 6:30
Oct. 12: at West Genesee, 6:30
Oct. 16: at Oswego, 6:30
Oct. 17: Nottingham, 6:30
Oct. 19: at Baldwinsville, 6:30
Field Hockey
Aug. 31: at Whitesboro, 6:30
Sept. 5: Camden, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7: Vernon-Verona-Sherrill, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 1:30
Sept. 11: Cazenovia, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15: at Cortland, 6:30
Sept. 18: East Syracuse Minoa, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Liverpool, 7 p.m.;
Sept. 27: Fayetteville-Manlius, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30: Canastota, 11 a.m.
Oct. 3: at Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5: at East Syracuse Minoa, 6:15
Oct. 10: at Liverpool, 7 p.m.
Oct. 12: at Auburn, 6:30
Boys, Girls Cross Country
Sept. 6: at Baldwinsville, 4:30
Sept. 13: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 4:30
Sept. 20: Liverpool (w/Syracuse East), 4:30
Sept. 27: West Genesee (w/Syracuse West), 4:30
Oct. 18: SCAC Championships at Baldwinsville, 4:30
Nov. 4; Section III Championships at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill
Nov. 11: NYSPHSAA Championships at Wayne HS
Nov. 18: Federation Championships at Bowdoin Park
Girls Swimming
Home meets at Le Moyne College Pool
Sept. 7: Baldwinsville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12: at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Sept. 15: Fayetteville-Manlius, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19: at Liverpool, 5 p.m.
Sept. 21: Mexico, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26: Jamesville-DeWitt, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3: CBA, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Auburn, 5 pm.
Oct. 13: SCAC Diving Meet at Liverpool, 5 p.m.
Oct. 14: SCAC Swim Meet at Nottingham, 11 a.m.
Oct. 17: New Hartford, 7 p.m.
Oct. 19: at West Genesee, 5 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Oswego, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf (Blue)
Home matches at Northern Pines Golf Course
Aug. 24: at Liverpool, 11 a.m.
Aug. 25: C-NS Green, 11 a.m.
Aug. 28: at Drumlins Invitational, 8 a.m.
Sept. 1: at Syracuse, 3:30
Sept. 5: Fayetteville-Manlius, 3:30
Sept. 8: at Baldwinsville, 3:30
Sept. 11; at West Genesee, 3:30
Sept. 13: Liverpool, 3:30
Sept. 15: C-NS Green, 3:30
Sept. 20: Syracuse, 3:30
Sept. 22: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 3:30
Sept. 26: Baldwinsville, 3:30
Sept. 28: West Genesee, 3:30
Boys Golf (Green)
Home matches at Northern Pines Golf Course
Aug. 23: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 11 a.m.
Aug. 25: C-NS Blue, 11 a.m.
Aug. 28: at Drumlins Invitational, 8 a.m.
Aug. 29: West Genesee, 11 a.m.
Aug. 31: at Liverpool, 11 a.m.
Sept. 6: Baldwinsville, 3:30
Sept. 12: at Syracuse, 3:30
Sept. 14: Fayetteville-Manlius, 3:30
Sept. 15: C-NS Blue, 3:30
Sept. 18: at West Genesee, 3:30
Sept. 19: Liverpool, 3:30
Sept. 21: at Baldwinsville, 3:30
Sept. 29: Syracuse, 3:30
Girls Tennis
Aug. 30: West Genesee, 11 a.m.
Sept. 1: at Liverpool, 11 a.m.
Sept. 6: at Baldwinsville, 4:30
Sept. 8: at Fayetteville-Manlius, 4:30
Sept. 11: Syracuse East, 4:30
Sept. 13: at West Genesee, 4:30
Sept. 14: at Syracuse East, 4:30
Sept. 15: Liverpool, 4:30
Sept. 18: Baldwinsville, 4:30
Sept. 20: Fayetteville-Manlius, 4:30
