Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

by Mckinley Abernethy and Ivy Carter

10 Years Ago

A decade ago the Skaneateles Country Club held a Beach, Blues and Bar-B-Que to raise money for the hungry. The event featured a wine tasting, live music and raised more than $20,000. Our community really came together to help support those in need. One Skaneateles resident, said that they believed their “children are learning not so much charity as they are learning civic and moral responsibility.” Today a Blues and BBQ event is held annually at the Sherwood Inn, look for the upcoming event at the end of July.

25 Years Ago

Twenty five years ago Angelia Ann Tidd and Kenneth Robert Mack were married on August 8th in the second Baptist Church in Auburn. Among the wedding party was none other than Skaneateles High School’s English teacher, Mr. Tidd, who is brother of the bride and served as the ring bearer on their special day. Today Mr. and Mrs. Mack are parents to three boys.

50 Years Ago

Fifty years ago a photo of a man wake surfing was published in the Skaneateles Press. This was in preparation for the Skaneateles Country Club’s Water Ski Show. The activity of wake surfing is still very popular today especially during the summer. It’s so popular that there are special boats designed for wake surfing that people can buy. Surfs up!

75 Years Ago

As a follow up to our earlier article about the Fresh Air fund in 2007, it has now been found out that the fund existed as early as 75 years ago. During the summer of 1942, fourteen young teens arrived from the tenement districts of New York City to Skaneateles to enjoy a two-week vacation in the friendly homes here. Today, the Fresh Air fund still exists.

100 Years Ago

One hundred years ago many quirky articles were published in The Press. One told of an unusual friendship between a small black cat and a large black snake, and another of an underage elopement. A young couple of 13 and 17 were taken from their homes just days after the wedding and the bride was placed in a children’s home. However, while appearing in court parents of both children asked the marriage to stand. Finally, in Iowa an electric chair was introduced at police headquarters to deliver an “annoying voltage” to drunken prisoners who were unmanageable.

