Tour the Towpath event returns in September

Celebrate the 200th year of the Erie Canal by bike and explore the longest intact portion of the historic Erie Canal at the third Annual Tour the Towpath event, which will occur on September 23-24.

Cycle 36 miles of the Erie Canalway Trail and discover great sighs and events along the way

Celebrate the 200th year of the Erie Canal by bike and explore the longest intact portion of the historic Erie Canal at the third Annual Tour the Towpath event, which will occur on September 23-24.

Tour the Towpath is a 36-mile supported, off-road recreational bike ride along the Towpath trail within the Old Erie Canal State Historic Park from Rome to DeWitt, with an option to bike to the Inner Harbor in Syracuse (additional 10-mile ride). There are numerous organized and spontaneous things to discover along the way, including visits to the canal-side communities.

Tour the Towpath is a family friendly event and open to cyclists of all abilities. The Old Erie Canal Towpath trail is off-road, mostly stone dust, and flat. Participants have two full days to explore the park and all the area has to offer. Special activities during the event include a scavenger hunt along the route.

Riders will receive a map and guide to the many attractions, museums, restaurants, shops and historic sites that they can explore in the communities between Rome and Syracuse. All participants end at the World Canal Conference Kick-off Celebration at the Inner Harbor in Syracuse with live music, food trucks and entertainment.

“The ride along the historic Erie Canal is tree lined and scenic. Participants literally ride on the towpath that mules once used to pull the canal boats. It is not a race, far from it. At last year’s event, the youngest rider was 6 and the oldest rider 87,” said Jamie Kowalczk, part of the Old Erie Canal Community Working Group that puts on the event each year. “It is an organized event but you pick what you stop and see whether that’s the working blacksmiths at the Chittenango Landing Museum or stopping into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota or hitting all the ice cream shops along the way. It is a great opportunity for a last late summer adventure.”

Participants will overnight in the canal-side community of Canastota with music and entertainment scheduled. Erie Canal Brewery will be doing a special pouring of their craft beers for participants over 21. Overnight riders may choose to either camp at the event’s designated campsite area (included with registration), or purchase a room from a hotel in the village (extra cost, on own). Tour the Towpath also offers a one-day ride option for those looking for a shorter experience.

The cost for Tour the Towpath is $20 if registered by Sept. 1. After Sept. 1, the cost is $30. Kids are $15. Shuttle transportation is available for an additional cost; reserve space on shuttle during registration. Registration includes a detailed map and guide, t-shirt, luggage transport, bike support and camping accommodations. Many museums and attractions along the trail also offer free entry to Tour the Towpath riders.

This event is made possible by the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, Village of Canastota, and the Old Erie Canal Community Working Group. Bike support is provided during the event by Syracuse Bicycle. Tour the Towpath is an official preconference event to the World Canal Conference taking place in Syracuse.

To register or for more information visit TourtheTowpath.com or contact Jamie Kowalczk at 315-366-2378.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story