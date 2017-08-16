Paro announces interest in 127th Assembly seat

Nicholas Paro (R- Clay) has announced his interest in running for the 127th Assembly seat. The seat, which is currently held by Al Stirpe (D-North Syracuse) will be up for election next year.

“I am pleased to announce that I am interested in running for the 127th Assembly seat,” Paro said. “Residents of the 127th Assembly District need a strong voice in Albany, a leader who will make sure their concerns are heard in a downstate controlled Assembly.”

Paro currently works for the Onondaga County Legislature. In addition, Paro maintains an active profile in the community, serving as chairman of the board of directors for the St. Thomas More Foundation. Most recently, he founded and is executive director of Together Now, Inc., a not-for-profit with a vision to provide students of the Syracuse City School District with paid summer internships. The goal is to provide students with life changing skills, experiences, and connections to future leaders in our community.

Paro said he is concerned about the direction that New York state is headed — ever increasing taxes, the inefficient and ineffective use of economic development monies and the large population loss over the last few years.

“I am frustrated hearing of my friends, former classmates, and colleagues leaving their homes and families to move out of state to find good paying jobs,” Paro said. “Further, those who stay then struggle to buy their first home or remain in their home, because our property taxes are some of the highest in the nation. Upstate New York is a great place to live and start a family. It has numerous natural resources that we should be promoting to drive our economy forward and enhance our quality of life.”

Paro believes that New York should implement policies that provide direct tax relief to individuals and families. Paro also believes economic development should make it easier for business to come to New York, meanwhile, not punishing existing businesses who have worked hard to stay here.

“For far too long, Albany has provided ‘lip service’ to Upstate residents, while passing bills that support the New York City Democratic agenda,” he said. “We need a leader who will be front and center on the issues. I want to go to Albany to fight to improve the Upstate economy, and enhance the quality of life for the families here.”

In the weeks and months ahead, Paro will be meeting with residents and community leaders throughout the district. The 127th Assembly District includes the Town of Clay, Cicero, Manlius, Pompey, Fabius and Tully.

