Paddle away: B’ville officially opens Mercer Park kayak launch

Testing the waters — Baldwinsville Code Enforcement Officer Gregg Humphrey demonstrates the use of the Mercer Park kayak launch.

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

While residents have been setting sail from Mercer Park’s new kayak launch for about two months now, the village has finally declared the launch open.

Officials from the New York State Canal Corporation, a representative from the governor’s office and Onondaga County Legislator Derek Shepard joined village officials for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 9.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The opening of the kayak launch coincides with the statewide celebration of the 200th anniversary of the beginning of construction on the Erie Canal.

“Baldwinsville is a great spot along the Erie Canal, and we want everyone to see it,” said Brian Stratton, director of the Canal Corporation.

The launch was made possible by a $37,000 grant from the Canal Corporation, which required a $10,000 match from Onondaga County and services in-kind from the village. Stratton said tourists generate $400 million in spending along the canal.

“That’s exactly what we want to see here — local governments working together to create economic opportunities,” Stratton said.

Baldwinsville Mayor Dick Clarke said the project revitalized the Seneca River in terms of recreation.

“We’re happy to give people one more reason to not leave the village to have fun,” Clarke said.

The Mercer Park launch, which soon will be joined by a similar launch at Community Park, makes getting in and out of a kayak much easier. It is also designed to allow wheelchair users to launch and land easily.

A handful of people demonstrated the process, including Baldwinsville Code Enforcement Officer Gregg Humphrey, DPW intern Brian Arthur and Tish Evans, a member of the CNY Kayak Club.

“It was easy to get out. That’s the hardest part,” Evans said. “Some of our club has already tried it out.”

Stratton said Paper Mill Island, which has been the subject of much debate recently, will “play a very significant part” during this fall’s World Canals Conference. The conference takes place Sept. 24 through 28, and the island will host the grand finale event Sept. 27.

“We are so proud that it is going to be the place in Onondaga County and in Baldwinsville,” Stratton said.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story