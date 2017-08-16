NOPL news: Books and conversation

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

Book discussion groups can be a great way to meet new people. More often than not, the selections are books that you may not otherwise have read, and the various themes and symbolism they contain hold different meaning for every individual — which can greatly enrich a discussion.

Here at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL), we have book discussion groups for different ages and interests. Both the Brewerton and North Syracuse branches have monthly discussion groups that consider popular fiction books, as well as the occasional classic read. The North Syracuse branch also recently launched a Nonfiction Book Discussion Group. While a specific title is sometimes discussed, the group usually follows a monthly theme, allowing members to read anything related to the theme, which greatly enriches discussions.

Books that have been turned into films — that will be the focus of the new Silver Screen Book Discussion Group at NOPL Cicero. Their inaugural meeting will at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, and their selection for month is “Revenge of the Middle Aged Woman” by Elizabeth Buchan. In October the group will discuss “Big Little Lies” by Liane Moriarty.

A new Teen Book Club is also launching in September and will be held monthly at each NOPL location. Snacks will be provided, and the titles to be read will be selected by teens, for teens.

Learn more about all of NOPL’s book discussion groups, see their upcoming selections, and get details about meeting locations, dates and times by visiting nopl.org/bookclub.

