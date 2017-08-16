Cazenovia College receives $10,000 grant from AXA Foundation

Aug 16, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Schools
Cazenovia College quad
Cazenovia College has announced its receipt of a $10,000 grant from the AXA Foundation. This contribution reflects the relationship developed between AXA and the college where opportunities have been created for students to learn more about the career paths available in the insurance and financial services industry. The funding will support student scholarship at Cazenovia College.
“AXA’s grant to Cazenovia College is in support of our continued partnership in pairing education and employment,” said Sue LaVallee, AXA managing director and head of employee engagement and internal communications. “We support local college students to ensure they have the critical thinking skills that AXA and other firms in the insurance and financial services industry require, thus supporting local recruiting needs.”
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
