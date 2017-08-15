Skaneateles Festival award winner

Skaneateles Festival announces Robinson Award recipient

In addition to presenting a month of fantastic music performances in August of each year, the Skaneateles Festival, as part of its Educational Outreach, annually presents the Robinson Award to an outstanding High School student from Central New York.

This year the award will be presented to Ivan Yumagulov, a senior C.W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville. Ivan is an outstanding pianist with a long list of accomplishments and awards. He also plays accordion and is a saxophonist in the Baldwinsville High School bands. The award will be presented on August 18th when Ivan will perform in a pre-concert recital alongside Skaneateles Festival Artistic Directors, pianist Aaron Wunsch and cellist Julia Bruskin.

Since 2002 the Skaneateles Festival has presented the Robinson Award, an annual scholarship prize, to honor Louise Robinson and her late husband, Dr. David Robinson, for their many years of tireless devotion to the Festival and its ideals. The award is given annually to a young musician whose character, musicianship, and community service reflect the values of David and Louise Robinson – enthusiasm and dedication to music of high quality.

For more information go to skanfest.org or call 315-685-7418.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story