GUEST COLUMN: Update on town-village consolidation

Representatives from the town and the village continue to meet monthly to discuss the possibility of consolidating Cazenovia governments. Actual consolidation would take us several steps further than the current system of extensive shared services and frequent cooperation between the municipalities.

To help analyze the potential for creating efficiencies and/or tax savings, we are in the process of creating subcommittees to collect and analyze information in the areas of public safety, zoning and planning, and highways/parks/public works.

While details of the grant are still pending, Cazenovia has received word that it is in line to receive funding from the New York Department of State to assist with its study of potential consolidation. These funds could be used to hire outside consultants or meet other related expenses.

An important part of the process will be getting input from the public. The study committee has scheduled a public meeting for 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, in the Cazenovia High School Auditorium, 31 Emory Ave.

A representative from the NYS Division of Local Government Services will provide an overview of the process of consolidation and talk briefly about the experiences of other municipalities. We will also introduce members of our committee who will respond to audience questions and listen to potential concerns from citizens.

We invite everyone to attend this meeting and let us know what your thoughts are, and what questions you have.

