Brillante named assistant principal for academic affairs at CBA

Aug 15, 2017 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin, Schools

Debra Brillante

Christian Brothers Academy has announced the appointment of Debra Brillante as Assistant Principal for Academic Affairs.

Brillante replaces David Roache, who will return to full-time teaching for the upcoming year.

“We are very pleased to welcome Debra Brillante to CBA’s administrative team for the 2017-18 academic year,” said President Brother Joseph Jozwiak. “Debra’s teaching and administrative experience will be a blessing to our school as she joins our Lasallian educational community at CBA.”

Brillante comes to CBA with a strong teaching and administrative background. She taught at St. John the Baptist Academy in Syracuse for nine years, served at St. Mary’s Academy in Baldwinsville as principal, and for four years as assistant superintendent for the Diocese of Syracuse Catholic Schools. Most recently, she was the superintendent of elementary schools (K-8) in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Students return to CBA for two half-day orientation sessions on Sept. 7 and 8 (noon dismissal). The first full day of classes is Sept. 11.

