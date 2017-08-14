Erie Canalway photo contest opens

Erie Canalway Photo Contest call for entries

As New York celebrates the 200th anniversary of the building of the Erie Canal in 2017, amateur and professional photographers are invited to capture the canal corridor’s distinctive sense of place for the 12th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Winning photos will be featured in the 2018 Erie Canalway calendar.

Images should convey the wealth of things to do and see along the waterway and express the unique character of the canal and canal communities. Images will be judged in four contest categories: On the Water, Along the Trail, Canal Communities, and Classic Canal. Judges will select first, second, and third place winning images in each category, as well as 12 honorable mentions.

Images must be taken within the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, which spans 524 miles across the full expanse of upstate New York. It encompasses the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain canals and their historic alignments, as well as more than 230 canal communities.

Entries must be postmarked by August 31, 2017. Download official contest rules and an entry form at eriecanalway.org/get-involved/photo-contest.

