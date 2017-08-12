 

Baker to participate in federal school breakfast program

At the beginning of the 2017-18 school year, Baker High School will begin participating in the federal program for free and reduced breakfasts for students who qualify. The guidelines and funding for the program are provided through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The free/reduced price breakfast consists of a choice of muffin, fruit, juice and milk. The reduced price is $0.25 or free for eligible students, and it is $2.50 for all other students. The breakfast is available daily from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m.

The high school’s a la carte menu will also be available. It will consist of breakfast sandwiches, breakfast pastries, pancake and French toast items, cereals, bagels, English muffins, fruits, juices and milk products. Items on the a la carte menu do not qualify for free/reduced price breakfast.

Families may fill out an application for free and reduced meals at any time. The application is available on the Food Service page of the district website, bville.org.

You can also pick up an application at the Food Service Office located in the District Office, 29 E. Oneida St. in the village of Baldwinsville.

